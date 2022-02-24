BIFF is back with Baldwin, Bardem, biopics, blockbusters, bashes and more

In its 18th year, Boulder International Film Festival is making its return to the Boulder Theater and, as always, will usher in days of culinary events, over 50 film screenings, live music and Q&As with some of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

“People are very excited,” said Kathy Beeck, BIFF’s director. “As COVID declines, ticket sales continue to increase. We had a great turnout in June, and we always seem to be the last big party in town, and the first big party back after a surge. We seem to be hitting that timing again and we’re thrilled.”

Last summer, the festival pivoted to a slightly different version to adapt to the pandemic with a weekend filled with outdoor cocktail hours on Chautauqua’s green fields and films screened in the historic barn-like auditorium. This time around, from March 3-6, attendees will find events and screenings all within an easy-to-navigate radius.

“The Boulder Theater has always been the heart of the festival, from year one back in 2005,” Kathy Beeck said. “Of course, we loved being at Chautauqua this summer, but it’s nice to have everything back within walking distance.”

The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. March 3 at Rembrandt Yard with CineChef, a culinary tour de force where industry greats from Denver and Boulder will craft fare inspired by film. On March 4, attendees can look forward to the popular opening night red carpet gala, followed by a screening of 2020’s “The Duke,” starring Helen Mirren. There will be two pre-film parties before the gala at Hotel Boulderado and Rembrandt Yard.

The Adventure Film Pavilion is returning to the festival and will showcase the latest in adventure on the big screen, from shorts to feature-length films. The Pavilion will also feature discussions from over 15 filmmakers and film subjects who will be in attendance.

“We have a fantastic line-up this year for our Adventure Film Pavilion,” Kathy Beeck said. “’Exposure’ is a film about an international group of women who ski to the North Pole. It’s a great story and the perfect film to help celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.”

“Exposure,” will screen at 8 p.m. March 5 at Grace Commons Church in Boulder. Other films geared toward outdoor enthusiasts will also be shown March 4-6. Tickets are $17-$18. A suite of adventure shorts will be screened at Longmont Museum’s Stewart Auditorium at 8 p.m. March 6.

“‘Refuge’ is a fascinating documentary about a white nationalist who ends up befriending a Muslim man and how it changes him forever,” Kathy Beeck said. “Both men are traveling to Boulder for BIFF and it will be one of the most powerful screenings at the festival.”

“Refuge” will be on the big screen at 3:30pm Saturday at Boulder High School and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Longmont Museum’s Stewart Auditorium.

The stars

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the festival as BIFF’s first-ever guest programmer. In 2010, he attended the festival where he received BIFF’s Award of Excellence in Acting.

This year, he’ll be screening “Julia,” “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers” and “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”

After each film, Baldwin will be interviewed by Denver-based culture writer and film critic Lisa Kennedy.

“His film choices are eclectic and wide-ranging and I’m looking forward to hearing why he chose them,” Kathy Beeck said.

Fans can look forward to a more in-depth interview with the “30 Rock” star on March 5, at Boulder Theater, conducted by Ron Bostwick. General admission tickets are $60.

Baldwin has recently been part of an investigation for a fatal shooting on the New Mexico film set of “Rust,” a film that he was starring in and producing, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was accidentally shot and killed on Oct. 21.

Javier Bardem — who was recently nominated for a 2022 Oscar for his role in “Being the Ricardos” — will also attend the festival and be interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg for his podcast “Awards Chatter.” Tickets to the 12:30 p.m. March 5 event are $35.

Bardem will also be presented with BIFF’s “Outstanding Performer of the Year” award for his Oscar-nominated Best Actor role as entertainer and entrepreneur Desi Arnaz.

“It’s wonderful to be welcoming Javier Bardem to BIFF for the first time,” said Kathy Beeck. “We think Javier Bardem will love Boulder.”

“The great thing about film festivals is that you can often talk to the filmmakers after their screenings,” said Robin Beeck, BIFF’s executive director. “One of the films with Q&As I’m excited about is ‘Exposing Muybridge’ by Marc Shaffer. Gary Oldman narrates the film and tells the amazing story of Eadweard Muybridge’s life and how he set the course for the development of cinema.”

Local love

While BIFF has a far reach and has hosted filmmakers from throughout the world, a focus on local voices is always part of the mix.

Tom Parkin — a filmmaker whose day job consists of hosting and producing Colorado Health Matters on KDVR Fox 31 — was working on a project on the East Coast when inspiration strolled into the room.

“A few years ago, I was producing a piece for an assisted living facility in Philadelphia,” Parkin said. “Part of the production was interviewing the residents. In comes this vibrant, fun and energetic 75-year-old who tells me about how great it is to live there. After the interview, I asked him if he’d ever been on camera before, because he was very good at it.”

Parkin’s random encounter was with legendary crooner Len Barry, a singer who founded doo-wop group The Dovells in the late ‘50s.

“He told me he had a few hit records back in the ‘60s,” Parkin said. “I was fascinated. He then let me spend a half day with him as he told me his story. He was such a fun guy to spend time with.”

Barry’s solo hits included “1-2-3,” “Like a Baby” and “I Struck It Rich.”

“1-2-3 The Len Barry Story” will be screened at 12:30 p.m. March 4 at Grace Commons Church in Boulder. Tickets are $17-$18. The short is also available to stream from home through March 17.

“I started working with BIFF in 2008 as part of the selection committee,” Parkin said. “Since then, I’ve been producing the trailer and sponsor reels and have been the official cinematographer of BIFF since 2015.”

Parkin has seen BIFF evolve and grow over the years, from its humble beginnings in 2004 to a must-attend event attracting talent from across the globe.

“I grew up in Boulder and wanted to be a filmmaker since middle school,” Parkin said. “I remember when BIFF first started and I was thrilled that my hometown had a film festival. Having one of my own films showing at BIFF has been a dream of mine since it began.”

Parkin’s film offers a glimpse of the musician’s legacy and rare footage of him in his later years, before he passed away in 2020.

“Len (Barry) was such a joy to spend some time with and I want to share that spirit with the world,” Parkin said. “It’s been a heck of a past two years, so I think we all deserve a little fun today.”

Parkin has plans to complete two more documentaries this year.

While some films aim to offer moments of delight and nostalgic tunes, others will spark dialogue surrounding current issues.

In “This is [Not] Who We Are,” directors Katrina Miller and Beret E. Strong spotlight race relations within Boulder. Through intimate interviews with members of the local Black community and various footage, the film sheds light on the lived experiences of people of color within a city that often claims to be progressive.

“When I moved to Boulder over 20 years ago for college, the proverbial culture shock hit me instantly,” Miller said. “It wasn’t only that it took me several days before I saw another Black person that I wasn’t related to; it was the many microaggressions and the lack of encouragement of Black spaces and leadership.”

Part of the documentary focuses on the encounter between Black Naropa student Zayd Atkinson and members of the Boulder Police Department that gained national attention. According to a summary of the investigation released by Boulder police, on a March day in 2019, Atkinson was picking up trash outside of his apartment in Boulder when officers confronted him. Officer John Smyly drew his stun gun and then his handgun, according to the report.

“I had seen the footage of Zayd and Smyly since the day it was released,” Katrina said. “My body went numb and I was not able to focus on the rest of the day. To me, this was a blatant display of racial profiling and the fact that weapons were brandished terrified me for what was to come. Would it be me next? My brother? My son? It was a reminder that at any moment, any of us could be in danger.”

While interviewed at Museum of Boulder during the doc’s filming, Atkinson stated, “There was a reason I didn’t comply and it was because I had not committed a crime.”

“I looked at him as a hero that was standing up in a battle we’ve been fighting for a long time,” Miller said. “It’s something not many are willing to do because no one wants to get shot or get arrested, but at some point, it takes a brave soul to get up and say, enough is enough.”

The documentary also looks at the presence of the Ku Klux Klan in Boulder, a group that held cross burnings as late as the 1940s.

“I hope viewers reflect on their biases and racism,” Strong said. “I also hope they reflect on the histories and current realities of their communities. When people see our film, they are shocked by some of what they learn. Viewers who watch our film will, we hope, be moved to engage in self-reflection, productive dialogue and transformational action wherever they live.”

“This is [Not] Who We Are,” will be screened at 10 a.m. March 6 at Boulder High School. Tickets are $17-$18.

“When all is said and done, I hope this film inspires viewers from all walks of life to persevere together, to have those hard conversations and to take action in schools, in legislation and in communities,” Miller said. “This is how our society can start on the path of becoming who we want to be.”

Nearly a dozen Colorado-based filmmakers will have content at BIFF.

“We love to celebrate local filmmakers and are thrilled to be able to screen Katrina (Miller’s) and Tom (Parkin’s) films here at BIFF 2022,” Robin Beeck said. “We’ve been lucky to screen several of Katrina’s films in the past.”

Miller’s short film “Moving Mountains: BLM Boulder” was screened at the BIFF Drive-In in the summer of 2020. Her full-length documentary “Silence of Quarantine” — that told the stories of the hardships and pandemic-related isolation that many elderly Black citizens faced — debuted at BIFF in 2021.

“As for Tom (Parkin), he’s a really talented filmmaker and editor, and puts together our trailer for the festival every year,” Robin Beeck said. “It plays before each film screening and gets thunderous applause from the audience. Both have been involved in the festival in different ways in the past and it’ll be so much fun to support and promote these great filmmakers on their home turf.”

Tunes

For years, BIFF has also been a place where music fans can catch their favorite acts or discover new talent. Boulder-based musician Lisa Bell runs the Singer-Songwriter Showcase.

“She outdoes herself every year,” Robin Beeck said. “Since this year is the 10th anniversary of the showcase, she put together a contest to determine the fan-favorites from the past nine years. I’m super excited to hear great original music from outstanding local talent including Chris Daniels and Rob Galloway from Magic Music, Rebecca Folsom and the great Otis Taylor.”

There is no charge to attend the showcase that will be held at The Spotted James in Boulder from 6-9:30 p.m. March 3 and 6-10 p.m. March 5. On March 5, folks can listen to tunes from an eclectic lineup and also enjoy a complimentary WhistlePig Whiskey tasting at the spot that formerly housed The Walrus Saloon for more than three decades.

“My experience playing at BIFF before has been so incredible and I’m really looking forward to playing again,” said musician Finn O’Sullivan, who won Song of the Year in 2021’s John Lennon Songwriting Competition. “The audience is usually really attentive and receptive, which isn’t always something you get as a smaller singer-songwriter. A couple of my friends will be joining me this time — my friend Josh Pesmen on electric guitar and Aidan Cassells on bass — so I think that’ll be really fun and give people the chance to hear my music in a different way.”

BIFF also provides a platform for musicians in the hope that filmmakers will connect with these creatives for upcoming projects.

“I would love to be featured on a soundtrack,” O’Sullivan said. “I think that music and movies go hand-in-hand with each other and a good music selection can really elevate a scene. I have a few different Spotify playlists of songs that feel like they should be in movies and I think it would be so cool to hear one of my songs in a movie or TV show one day.”

As for what memorable soundtracks are among O’Sullivan’s favorites, she finds inspiration in the early 2000s.

“I think ‘Juno’ has a great soundtrack,” O’Sullivan said. “The last time I saw it that was one of the things that stuck out to me. ‘Garden State’ was one of my first gateways into The Shins, so I’d have to say that movie has a great soundtrack, too.”

O’Sullivan will open the showcase at 6 p.m. March 3.

Movie buffs and music fans can visit biff1.com to peruse the bounty of free and ticketed events that start next month.

BIFF is also once again screening films at Museum of Longmont’s Stewart Auditorium. Kicking off the Longmont festivities will be an opening night reception at 5 p.m. March 4 in the Stewart Auditorium Atrium. There will be live music from Espresso! as well as a selection of wine, beer and food from The Roost and other eateries. Entrance is free with a March 4 film ticket or a Longmont pass.

“We have free screenings for students, free music at our Singer-Songwriter Showcase, an Adventure Film Pavilion at Grace Commons Church, some great Saturday night parties, a couple of huge celebrities and of course the centerpiece — incredible films,” said Kathy Beeck. “There’s really something for everyone this year.”