Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 24, 2022

New cases: 83
Total cases: 60,977
Currently hospitalized: 24
Daily discharges: 5
Total deaths: 380
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 170.6
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 24: 4.6%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 1,309,778
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,428
- Total deaths among cases: 11,750
- Total hospitalizations: 59,775
- Total tested: 4,755,616
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,414,893
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,956,279
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 2
- New diagnostic tests: 58
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,274
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 698
*This data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 15
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 active cases
- Emerald: 1 active case
- Foothill: 1 active case
- Heatherwood: 1 active case
- Lafayette: 1 active case
- Whittier: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case
- Casey: 1 active case
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 2 active cases
- Nevin Platt: 2 active cases
BVSD high schools
- Monarch: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Peak to Peak: 1 active case
*BVSD updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday. The district’s quarantine data has been removed from its dashboard.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 19
- Total active staff cases: 2
- Total student quarantines: 23
- Total staff quarantines: 1
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 2 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 1 active student case
- Legacy: 2 students quarantined
- Lyons: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Northridge: 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined
- Red Hawk: 2 active student cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Sanborn: 1 active staff member case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 3 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 1 student quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 1 student quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 1 active staff member case
- Westview: 1 active student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 3 active student cases
- Niwot: 2 active student cases
- Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active student case
SVVSD other departments
- Main Street School: 1 student quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case