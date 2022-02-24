Game day notes: ASU brings hot streak into rematch with CU Buffs

Colorado won’t be the only team attempting to maintain a hot streak on Thursday night.

Although Arizona State’s momentum was derailed during a Monday night loss at No. 12 UCLA, the Sun Devils previously had posted their first three-game win streak within conference play this season. As the Buffs look for their sixth consecutive win against ASU on Thursday (and their sixth consecutive win overall) in the opening game of the final homestand of the regular season (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network), head coach Tad Boyle says the Sun Devils are a much more balanced group than the team CU handled by 18 points in Tempe on Jan. 15.

“I think Jalen Graham and Kimani Lawrence are really starting to play better in terms of their offensive production,” Boyle said. “I think maybe they’re looking at them a little bit more. We felt like the first time we played them, they were very, very guard-oriented. The guards were looking to get theirs. They’re a little more balanced now offensively. As I’ve looked at their recent box scores, four or five guys in double figures, that balance is tougher to guard than having one or two guys.

“And they’ve got talented kids. They play hard. Bobby (Hurley’s) teams have always competed. We’ve got to be on-point.”

The 6-foot-9 Graham enters the game in Boulder averaging 9.6 points on the season, but he averaged 14.7 points during the three-game win streak that preceded Monday’s loss at UCLA. During that win streak, ASU posted three of its top five field goal percentage marks of the conference season, including a season-best .574 last week against Oregon.

Drivin’

KJ Simpson’s run to his second Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor of the season was fueled in large part by his ability to get to the free throw line. During the three road wins last week, Simpson posted three consecutive double-digit point totals for the first time this season, going 14-for-18 at the line during the final two wins at Cal and Stanford.

Although he is filling a much different role in the rotation than former point guard McKinley Wright IV, Simpson nonetheless is averaging more free throw attempts per minute (.130) than Wright did as a senior last year (.117).

“One thing I see coming off the bench, I see sometimes how slow we get it up. So sometimes like to push it when I get in there,” Simpson said. “If I can get some guys in foul trouble, that will help us a lot. When an opportunity presents itself, you’ve just got to be aggressive. And that’s what I’ve been doing a lot more.”

Simpson owns a .786 free throw percentage and an .818 mark (36-for-44) since the start of Pac-12 play.

Turnover (semi-) turnaround

During the five-game win streak the Buffs take into Thursday’s game, the turnover problem that has plagued the team throughout the season maybe has not been solved, but it certainly has improved.

CU is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game but, prior to the winning streak, endured a stretch of five games (four losses) in which they posted at least 16 turnovers each game and averaged 17.7. In the past five games, the Buffs have averaged 12.6 turnovers.

“They’re down, but they still come in bunches,” Boyle said. “I think it’s just a matter of each individual player taking their individual pride taking care of the basketball. Passing the ball, catching the ball, making simple plays. One of the things we’ve been harping on three, four weeks now is just making simple plays. When they do make simple plays, the turnovers go down. I think making simple plays and personal pride are the two reasons it’s gone down. And can still go down further.”

Notable

Going into this week’s games, only Washington State had averaged more 3-point attempts in Pac-12 games than Arizona State. Yet while WSU began the week ranked sixth in league games in 3-point percentage, the Sun Devils go into Thursday’s game last with a .292 mark…In league games, ASU ranks 11th in overall field goal percentage (.399), 12th in free throw percentage (.628), and 11th in average rebound margin (minus-7.7). CU’s .390 3-point percentage in league games is top mark in the Pac-12…Defensively, ASU has been solid in Pac-12 games, ranking second in defensive 3-point percentage (.299) and third in overall defensive field goal percentage (.395)…Four Buffs players scored in double figures during the Jan. 15 CU win in Tempe, led by a double-double from Jabari Walker (16 points, 13 rebounds) and 16 points and four assists from Keeshawn Barthelemy…CU began Thursday at No. 81 in the NET rankings and No. 86 at KenPom.com. ASU is No. 118 in the NET and No. 115 at KenPom…The broadcast team of Ted Robinson and Don MacLean will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network.