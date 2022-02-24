Natasha Mistry’s ‘Imagineria’ brings intricacy and wonder to BMoCA at Macky

The work of Boulder-based artist Natasha Mistry provides a palpable calm — the visual salve for times of chaos and stress.

It’s no wonder that much of the patterns brushed across her canvases appear to her when she’s deep in the throes of meditation.

The U.K.-born creative’s solo show “Imaginearia” — featuring 24 oil, mixed-media paintings and ink drawings — opened at BMoCA at Macky last month.

All her work — kaleidoscope-like and inviting — that adorns the walls of The Andrew J. Macky Gallery on the University of Colorado Boulder campus is for sale.

Having her work displayed in this on-campus art center that hosts a rotating selection of musicians, theater groups and dance companies, feels special for Mistry — an admirer of multiple creative outlets.

Attendees of Sunday’s 2 p.m. free Fisk Jubilee Singers concert, put on by the NAACP Boulder County, can view her work. In late April, attendees of The Bluebird Music Festival — a multi-day event with a lineup that includes Margo Price and The Lone Bellow — can marvel at her creations.

The pieces are available to view during events and folks can check out her work in the auditorium’s foyer from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

From pieces reminiscent of sacred geometry — rich with color and configurations — to ones that almost possess a jagged graphic essence, Mistry’s art dips into various territories.

Circular works echo figures and shapes one could imagine seeing on an ancient weaving or Native American rug or blanket. Prisms that delight the eye and portals that summon viewers are all part of the engaging collection.

She is a crafter of intricate microcosms that call to the viewer for closer inspection.

While no opening reception was held due to pandemic restrictions, Mistry is hopeful that a closing reception will be held near the end of the show.

We caught up with the talented Brit to find out more about the inspiration behind her latest work, her artistic process and what travels she hopes to embark on to fuel future magic making.

Kalene McCort: Love the brightness and patterns found within “Imaginearia.” What inspired this collection and the name of it?

Natasha Mistry: The “Imaginearia” is a place where imagination rules. It’s a wild place of wonder, visions, dreams and inspirations. When I tap into my intuition, I see pattern and saturated color come into my mind’s eye quite vividly. The paintings and drawings are 99% untitled, to allow for the activation of the viewer’s subconscious mind. This body of work comes from that special place.

KM: With these paintings, did you sketch out an idea first and then put them on canvas or do they just evolve organically?

NM: My paintings evolve organically. It’s really about tapping into that place that transcends rational thought. I read a lot of Carl Jung and have always been inspired by the idea of the unconscious mind bubbling below the surface of conscious life — and the idea of a bigger collective unconscious.

KM: What’s it like having them on display at Macky Auditorium as compared to other venues? I imagine it’s cool to know they are being housed in an arts center that hosts a rotating selection of creatives on stage.

NM: Macky Auditorium is such a beautiful old building, so I feel the juxtaposition of my contemporary paintings next to older architecture feels complementary. Old buildings have a special place in my heart, hailing from the U.K. During the week you can hear musicians playing classical music — it’s just gorgeous. Art and music together are magical. Of course, there are big concerts at Macky, too, so large groups of people get to see the show which is exciting.

KM: Where is your favorite place to paint and do you find that music helps to kick start the creative process?

NM: My favorite place to paint is in my home studio. It’s where I concentrate — and the light is beautiful. Colorado has such gorgeous light for painting. I grew up dancing and being very inspired by music. If anything, I will dance or meditate to music to get into a different state of mind before painting, but I don’t necessarily listen to music whilst painting, as it can sometimes distract me. I love David Bowie, Fela Kuti, Nightmares on Wax, Bonobo, old-school hip-hop, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar and many forms of classical music.

KM: Do you have any travel plans or goals you hope to reach this year?

NM: I just came back from a three-week trip to the U.K. to visit my family. It was very special after not being able to get home for two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic. Since moving to America, I have spent as much time as I can road-tripping and exploring. I am particularly drawn to New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. I’ll be going back to the desert this spring. I find the colors and textures of the landscape to be so inspiring. My goals this year are to keep being inspired and to expand and exhibit my work further across the States.