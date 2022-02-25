Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 25, 2022

New cases: 49

Total cases: 61,026

Currently hospitalized: 27

Daily discharges: 4

Total deaths: 380

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days: 153.28

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 24: 4.6%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 1,311,061

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,439

Total deaths among cases: 11,752

Total hospitalizations: 59,804

Total tested: 4,757,802

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 23: 4,416,078

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated as of Feb. 23: 3,957,551

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 1

New diagnostic tests: 53

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,327

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 699

*This data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

Boulder Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 9

BVSD elementary schools

Heatherwood: 1 active student case

Lafayette: 1 active student case

Whittier: 1 active student case

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active student case

Nevin Platt: 2 active student cases

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1 active student case

Monarch: 1 active student case

BVSD other departments

Peak to Peak: 1 active student case

*BVSD updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday. The district’s quarantine data has been removed from its dashboard.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 24

Total active staff cases: 2

Total student quarantines: 23

Total staff quarantines: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined

Erie: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 1 active student case

Grand View: 3 active student cases

Hygiene: 1 active student case

Legacy: 2 students quarantined

Lyons: 2 students quarantined

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Red Hawk: 2 active student cases; 1 staff member quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student quarantined

Coal Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 1 active student case

Trail Ridge: 1 active staff member case

Westview: 1 active student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2 active student cases

Mead: 1 active student case

Niwot: 2 active student cases

Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Skyline: 1 active student case

SVVSD other departments