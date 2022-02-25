Half Fast Subs building, neighbor bought by local real estate group

The building that’s home to University Hill’s iconic sandwich shop Half Fast Subs, along with its neighboring building on 13th Street, have been scooped up by a local real estate investor and brokerage.

But fear not, hungry Buffs — the new owner has no plans to make major changes to the retail spaces.

The more than 100-year-old properties at 1203 13th St. and 1211 13th St. — about 9,000 square feet and 15,000 square feet, respectively, according to Boulder County property records — were sold this month to University Hill Portfolio LLC, a holding company operated by Latitude40 founder Jay Hebb, for $10 million.

The sellers, according to county records, were Ellwood Rentals LLC and Penn LLC.

“I am very excited about this addition to our University Hill portfolio and look forward to further advancing the many capital improvement projects taking shape in the district. These buildings have a long, rich history, which we look forward to honoring and carrying forward,” Hebb told BizWest in an email. “Having hosted some of Boulder’s most coveted eateries including Cafe Aion and Half Fast Subs to this day, the property also includes residential units with a storied past once serving as Varsity Hall in 1912, a facility for the sole use of female athletes at the University of Colorado during that time.”

In addition to the ground-level retail space, the properties include second-floor apartments.

Hebb said he will gradually renovate both the exterior and the interior of the residential units.

“Having lived and worked in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, I can tell you this is a very exciting time for The Hill,” Hebb said.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.