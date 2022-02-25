Mya Hollingshed grateful for journey with CU Buffs

Dr. Modeane Walker knew that spending a week in Boulder to get her only child acclimated to college was going to be emotional.

However, when she and her daughter landed in Denver, plans changed. It was the summer of 2017 and Hurricane Harvey was rapidly approaching their hometown of Houston.

“As soon as we landed, I had to change my flight,” she said.

The next day, Walker traveled back to Houston to prepare the home for the impending hurricane. That left her daughter, Mya Hollingshed, in the hands of the Colorado women’s basketball coaches.

The family home survived the hurricane and nearly five years later, Walker called that turn of events “a blessing in disguise” for her daughter’s college path.

“I was so distracted because the weather was coming and I needed to get back,” Walker said. “I never had time to go through (emotions of sending her daughter to school).”

There will be plenty of emotions on Saturday, however, as Hollingshed will be honored as one of the top players in CU women’s basketball history.

Hollingshed and teammates Sila Finau, Aubrey Knight and Peanut Tuitele will be celebrated on senior day when the Buffaloes (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12) host Oregon State (13-11, 6-8).

“I might shed some tears,” Hollingshed admitted with a smile.

The college years are life-changing for many, but the transformation of Hollingshed, a 6-foot-3 forward from Houston, has been remarkable.

“Everyone grows in different ways, but I would say there’s no one that has grown more than Mya,” CU head coach JR Payne said.

Hollingshed was an outstanding player at Bellaire (Texas) High School, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds as a senior and earning first-team all-state honors. She had good genes, as her grandfather played at Grambling and was drafted by the NBA’s Washington Bullets in 1978 and her father played at Alcorn State.

Hollingshed had other college options, including close to home, but felt a connection with Payne and the coaching staff, so she committed to CU. A decent student, Hollingshed found herself scrambling to qualify academically, however. She had to make up 39 credit hours in a short period and finally got the SAT score she needed on her last opportunity.

“When I first came in, academics wasn’t really my strong suit,” she said. “From that moment on, I just said I didn’t want to ever get behind the eight-ball with academics.”

At CU, she has won academic awards, graduated last year with a degree in communications and a minor in leadership and is currently working on post-graduation courses.

“(CU) definitely has changed my interest in academics and I’m grateful for that, too, because I’ve learned a lot from being in those classes and it’s been great,” she said.

On the court, the transformation has been significant, as well.

A role player as a freshman, she wore goggles, a headband and had her hair in a bun as she averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds off the bench.

Since then, she’s been a rock in the starting lineup. She has started 105 of her 107 games in the last four years. She was first-team All-Pac-12 last year, is likely to earn that honor again this year and is a WNBA prospect.

This season, Hollingshed leads the Buffs in scoring (14.4 points per game), rebounding (7.2 per game), 3-pointers (44), 3-point percentage (.400) and blocks (27). She can dominate near the rim or on the perimeter.

“I think my (basketball) IQ is definitely higher,” she said. “Each offseason, I choose something else to work on. I definitely take that to heart and definitely try to add to my bag.”

Tuitele, who has battled Hollingshed in practice for four years, said, “Every time she comes back from summer, she’s a different player.”

Hollingshed stopped wearing goggles after getting LASIK eye surgery and now laughs at the thought of her goggles and headband days.

“People send me photos all the time where I had goggles, the headband, the bun and people are like, ‘Dang, you really changed; you really glowed up,’” she said. “Outside of the physical change, I think there’s been like a lot of internal change as well.”

In addition to her academic and basketball growth, Hollingshed has become a significant leader and set herself up for post-graduation success.

“I am ready for her to go on to the next stage of her life,” Walker said. “I’m very proud of her. She’s done what she needed to do (at CU).”

As a coach, Payne has watched many young women mature and grow over the years and, like Walker, is proud of what Hollingshed had accomplished.

“She came here as a young lady that, like most 18-year-olds, was not really prepared for what the world will throw at her at age 22,” Payne said. “She is absolutely prepared now. She is smart, she’s compassionate, she’s strong, she’s confident. Whatever the world throws at her, she will be ready for it and it’s been amazing to watch that transformation.

“As a basketball player … there aren’t many stories out there that compare to the development and growth that she’s had on the floor. I would say in her personal life, it’s been even greater.”

The on and off the court development merged last year after the Buffs came up short of the NCAA Tournament. With Finau and Tuitele leading the way, the Buffs likely would have had a good season this year without Hollingshed. With her, they had a chance to be special.

Hollingshed was supposed to wrap up her career last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility. Despite being projected as a second-round pick in the WNBA draft, Hollingshed elected to return.

“I wasn’t expecting that, to be honest,” Tuitele said. “She believed in what we had last year and she believed that we could go to the Tournament. … I was incredibly thankful that she still believed in us and I think that pushed me to do better because I was like, ‘If someone’s willing to come back and sacrifice their future at the time for us to go to the Tournament, we need to give more, too.’”

The Buffs, who haven’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013, aren’t there yet, but they’re on the right path and currently projected to make the 68-team field.

Last week, Hollingshed set the CU record for career games played (136) and she’s likely to finish her career in the top six for points, rebounds and double-doubles.

“It means a lot, honestly, just to be up there with a lot of great names, like Shelley Sheetz, Brittany Spears, Lisa VanGoor,” she said.

Hollingshed didn’t come back this year to climb the individual charts, though. She came back to help her teammates get to the NCAA Tournament.

“To come back with the people that I’ve seen grow, like Peanut and Sila, I think it really meant a lot,” Hollingshed said. “Since our first summer workout we were just locked in from the jump. We knew what we were playing for.

“It’s gonna mean the world (to get to the Tournament). … This year, my final year, finally putting it together, I think it will mean the world to do it with the people that I’ve been in it with for the longest time and been with them for five years.”

It’s been a five-year journey that began with Hollingshed and Walker knowing the value of leaving home to mature.

“I’m happy I didn’t have that maternal instinct to say, ‘No, stay here so I can protect you,’” Walker said. “I’m very happy she felt confident enough to leave because I knew that was the right decision.”

Neither has regretted the decision to put trust in Payne and the CU coaching staff to help Hollingshed grow.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” Hollingshed said. “Just to look back to when I first came and see where I’m at now, it just kind of gives you that idea of what college can do for you. Definitely the basketball aspect, you have to grow up in a lot of ways very quickly and I think growing up very quickly on the court kind of helped me excel outside of that.

“I didn’t realize how much I could grow within these five years. I’m very grateful that I was able to do the things I was able to do, just to set me up for my future and just give me a way, a starting point, a building block to what’s there in the future. I’m definitely grateful.”

