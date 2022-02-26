Coronavirus cases plummet at Boulder County Jail, Boulder Shelter for the Homeless

After months of continuous coronavirus cases, which were catalyzed by the rapid spread of the omicron variant, both the Boulder County Jail and the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless think the end is in sight.

“When omicron came, just as Boulder County cases surged, ours did as well,” said Spencer Downing, interim executive director for the shelter. “Those numbers have started to flatten for us.”

In September, a COVID-19 outbreak was determined at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless. At that time, it involved five resident cases, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health.

The state’s most recent data shows a total of 92 resident cases and 11 staff member cases since the outbreak was first confirmed.

The state defines a COVID-19 outbreak for jails or shelters as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff in a facility within a 14-day period or one confirmed case and two or more probable cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff in a facility within a 14-day period.

The shelter has had zero positive COVID-19 cases among residents in the past two weeks, Downing said.

He said the shelter tests everyone weekly and also offers free rapid tests and provides KN95 masks.

“This is one institution that did not close during COVID,” he said. “We have been working very closely with county health.”

The shelter also works with the city, which pays for 20 people experiencing homelessness to stay in local hotels during the winter. This program in turn frees up beds at the shelter.

In addition, the shelter also cleared out community spaces in its building and filled them with beds. This expanded its capacity from 140 beds to 160, Downing said.

“We are grateful that the entire community has been able to shift, and for the most part, that people who experience homelessness have not suffered from COVID-19 as much as a lot of folks feared.”

COVID-19 cases are also on a downward trend at the Boulder County Jail.

On Saturday, the jail reported one positive inmate case and one staff member case. Only a month ago, the jail reported record-high case numbers.

Boulder County sheriff’s Division Chief Jeff Goetz said there were 63 cases among inmates and 27 cases among staff members at the jail Jan. 6. He added that prior to the surge of cases, the highest number of inmates with COVID-19 at the jail was about 22.

The outbreak at the jail was initially determined Aug. 31 with two inmate cases, although officials with the jail said there were four cases at the time.

The state’s most recent outbreak data reports a total of 236 inmate cases and 39 staff member cases since the outbreak was first determined.

Melanie Judson, health services administrator with the jail, said Tuesday the county resumed its regular arrest standards. After Christmas the jail changed its standards, limiting arrests for people who are deemed to be low risks to community safety. This was the second time the county had revised its arrest standards to quell the spread of the virus at the jail.

The jail also worked with a rapid response team that went to the jail twice a week to test all inmates and staff in an effort to quickly identify cases, Judson wrote in an email.

She said all inmates are tested for COVID-19 when they are booked at the jail, but the virus still spread.

“We have seen several incidents when an inmate tests negative upon arrival to the jail, but within a week, they display symptoms of the virus and test positive,” she wrote in the email.

The jail also worked with CDPHE officials who went to the jail and vaccinated 101 inmates who requested the shot.

There has not been any new spread of the virus in more than two weeks, Judson said.