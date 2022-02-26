CU track captures pair of titles at Pac-12 Invitational

The University of Colorado track and field program picked up a title from each gender Friday on the first day of the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational in Seattle.

The Buffs were led by Avery McMullen picking up the win in the women’s long jump with a jump of 6.03 meters (19-9.5). McMullen had the lead going into finals and fouled the rest of her jumps in attempts to dial in a huge mark.

McMullen also advanced to the finals in the women’s 60-meter hurdles by placing seventh in prelims in 8.39 seconds. She will compete in the hurdle finals and the high jump tomorrow.

The winner on the men’s side was Andrew Kent in just his second-ever track event for Colorado. Kent won the men’s 5,000-meter run in 13:43.08, winning decisively by a couple of seconds. His teammate Charlie Sweeney finished fourth in 13:54.40.

In the women’s 5,000 race, India Johnson and Gabrielle Orie finished third and fourth, respectfully. Johnson crossed the line in 16:05.28 while Orie finished in 16:10.39.

Colorado picked up two more top-five finishes in the first day with Gya’ni Sami placing fifth in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 18.23 meters (59-9.75) and Luc Andrada finishing fifth in the 200 in 21.78 seconds. Both athletes meet has concluded as Andrada finished one spot out of the finals in the 60-meter dash.

Things ramp up tomorrow with action beginning at 11 a.m. MT with the women’s high jump. Two marquis events for Colorado tomorrow are the miles starting at 12:10 p.m. MT and the 3,000s starting at 2:15 p.m. MT.