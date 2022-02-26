CU women’s basketball notes: Annika Jank, Aubrey Knight honored by CU Buffs

During the past year, Annika Jank has been selling insurance, while Aubrey Knight has been dealing with yet another shoulder injury.

While neither has played a minute this season, their contributions to the Colorado women’s basketball program have been significant and were honored on Saturday before the Buffaloes’ 60-45 win against Oregon State at the CU Events Center.

Their celebration was separate from the three active seniors (Sila Finau, Mya Hollingshed and Peanut Tuitele), who were honored after the game.

“Those two sacrificed just as much as (the active seniors) and poured their heart and soul into this program, as well, in their own way on the court, off the court, in the locker room,” CU head coach JR Payne said. “Those two, their impact is also going to be felt in being just tremendous examples of selflessness and being a great teammate. What does it look like to be a great teammate? I don’t know that you could find any better examples than those two.”

Jank graduated last year, but didn’t get to have a senior day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been selling insurance in Minnesota, but returned with her family to have a proper senior day.

“It’s weird coming back because I’m not in a jersey, but it’s also really exciting because I’m one year removed, so it’s more of a celebration than sadness from not playing my last home game since I’ve already done that,” she said. “It’s like a big reunion and I’m loving it. Very honored.”

Jank, from Edina, Minn., played for CU from 2017-21, averaging 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. She earned Pac-12 all-freshman honorable mention in 2017-18.

“I would not trade this experience for the world and I’m super honored that they even allowed me to come back,” she said. “They brought it up last year and I was immediately bought in and I was super excited.”

Knight, who has had multiple shoulder injuries, has been with the team all season, but has not played, as she chose to medically retire before the season. During her career, she averaged 5.6 points and 5.2 rebounds, starting 34 of her 82 games.

“It’s really emotional,” she said. “It’s like closing a chapter in my life that I’ve been doing since I was five years old. This is closing that basketball chapter. It’s bigger than just CU and all that. It’s my life, but it’s really awesome that I got to spend five years here at CU and be able to be around this family. It’s gonna be an emotional day, but it’ll also be really exciting.”

Knight said she was thrilled to have Jank back for the celebration, as well. Hollingshed, Jank and Knight came to CU together in 2017.

“It’s awesome to go through it with Annika and Mya, two people that I came in with my freshman year,” Knight said. “Us three all came in together from little freshmen to now being seniors. Annika gets to come back and experience her senior night, so I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Stepping up

While Saturday was a celebration for the seniors, sophomore Frida Formann was exceptional for the Buffs.

Formann tied her season high with 15 points and hit three 3-pointers to spark the Buffs’ offense.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I feel like this weekend I’ve kind of relaxed a bit more in my game; let the game come to me.”

Formann said she was motivated to play well for the seniors.

“They’ve been through a lot here,” she said. “They’ve been through some rough seasons, too. So I’m just really happy that we can give them a season where hopefully they’ll get to that goal that they’ve had all along, NCAA Tournament. That’s what we want for them and for us, so I’m just really, really happy we can help them get there and they’ve done so much for us this year.”

Notes

Hollingshed moved into sixth place on CU’s career rebounding list (875) and eighth on the scoring list (1,632 points). She also tied Kennedy Leonard (2015-19) for ninth with 156 career 3-pointers. … CU held Oregon State’s leading scorer, Talia van Oelhoffen, to just three points and she scored her only field goal with 5.2 seconds left to play.