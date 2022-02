Pac-12 Women’s Tournament schedule

Pac-12 Women’s TournamentMichelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.WednesdayTV: Pac-12 NetworksGame 1: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Washington, 1 p.m.Game 2: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 USC, 7 p.m.Game 4: No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 California, 9:30 p.m.ThursdayTV: Pac-12 NetworksGame 5: No. 4 Arizona vs. 5/12 Winner, 1 p.m.Game 6: No. 1 Stanford vs. 8/9 Winner, 3:30 p.m.Game 7: No. 2 Oregon vs. 7/10 Winner, 7 p.m.Game 8: No. 3 Washington State vs. 6/11 Winner, 9:30 p.m.FridayTV: Pac-12 NetworksGame 9 (Semifinal 1): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.Game 10 (Semifinal 2): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m.Sunday, March 6 TV: ESPN2Game 11: Championship, 4 p.m.