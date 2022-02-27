CU lacrosse remains unbeaten with win over Ohio State

Sadie Grozier’s big day led the University of Colorado lacrosse team past Ohio State 13-10 at home on Sunday.

Grozier had six goals in the win as the Buffs (3-0) remain undefeated this season.

After Grozier, Colorado had plenty of balanced scoring. Chloe Willard had two goals and five other players chipped in with one goal each.

Colorado dominated the first half and was up 9-3 at the break. The Buckeyes stormed back and outscored the Buffs 6-2 in the third period to close the gap but Colorado held on in the fourth.

Colorado goalkeeper Grace Donnelly made 10 saves.

Ohio State was led by Nicole Ferrara and Lindsay Epstein who scored two goals each.

The Buffs will host Vanderbilt on Friday at 2 p.m.

Colorado 13, Ohio State 10

Ohio State 2 1 6 1 10Colorado 6 3 2 2 13

Goals — OSU: Ferrara, Nicole (2); Epstein, Lindsay (2); Beekhuizen, Ali (1); Baez, Sophie (1); Lasda, Jamie (1); O’Brien, Caly (1); McGregor, Maura (1); Johnston, Clare (1); CU: Grozier, Sadie (6); Willard, Chloe (2); Rudy, Charlie (1); McGee, Sam (1); Giordano, Katie (1); Zimmerman, Sydney (1); Pence, Morgan (1)

Goalies — OSU: Regan Alexander 60-13-9; CU: Grace Donnelly 60-10-13