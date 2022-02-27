Skip to content

CU lacrosse remains unbeaten with win over Ohio…

SportsCollege Sports

CU lacrosse remains unbeaten with win over Ohio State

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Sadie Grozier’s big day led the University of Colorado lacrosse team past Ohio State 13-10 at home on Sunday.

Grozier had six goals in the win as the Buffs (3-0) remain undefeated this season.

After Grozier, Colorado had plenty of balanced scoring. Chloe Willard had two goals and five other players chipped in with one goal each.

Colorado dominated the first half and was up 9-3 at the break. The Buckeyes stormed back and outscored the Buffs 6-2 in the third period to close the gap but Colorado held on in the fourth.

Colorado goalkeeper Grace Donnelly made 10 saves.

Ohio State was led by Nicole Ferrara and Lindsay Epstein who scored two goals each.

The Buffs will host Vanderbilt on Friday at 2 p.m.

Colorado 13, Ohio State 10

Ohio State 2 1 6 1 10Colorado 6 3 2 2 13

Goals — OSU: Ferrara, Nicole (2); Epstein, Lindsay (2); Beekhuizen, Ali (1); Baez, Sophie (1); Lasda, Jamie (1); O’Brien, Caly (1); McGregor, Maura (1); Johnston, Clare (1); CU: Grozier, Sadie (6); Willard, Chloe (2); Rudy, Charlie (1); McGee, Sam (1); Giordano, Katie (1); Zimmerman, Sydney (1); Pence, Morgan (1)

Goalies — OSU: Regan Alexander 60-13-9; CU: Grace Donnelly 60-10-13

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. News About Aurora Real Estate

    Considering a real estate move in Southeast Denver? Start with a conversation with Realtor Fred Smith. He has lived in...
  2. Assisted Living In Your Own Home

    Cozy Country Care provides assisted living in your own home, allowing patients to stay in familiar surroundings in comfort. The...
  3. How Did You Find Your Boulder Home?

    How did you find your Boulder home? Many families will tell you they worked with the Patrick Dolan Team. Finding...
  4. Special Deli Treats And Eats

    Your Butcher, Frank keeps the special deli treats and eats coming! Seasonal soups and chowders, Chicken Pot hand pies, lobster...
  5. Your Local, Personal Banker In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank is your local, personal banker in Wiggins. We believe that banking is a relationship—with you, our customer,...