Police report gunshot being fired in area of University Hill; suspect not identified

Boulder police officers are looking for a suspect who brandished a gun early Sunday at a man near the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway on University Hill.

Police responded to a disturbance about 2 a.m. Sunday that involved a gunshot being fired near the intersection.

One man was menaced with a gun by the suspect, said Sgt. Aaron Wise. No injuries were reported, and Wise said that there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The suspect has not been identified.

According to a tweet from the police department, the suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 18 and 24 who was wearing aflat brimmed hat and baggy clothes.

Wise said he was unable to provide any additional information because the incident is in the early stages of an investigation and is still being reviewed by the Boulder Police Department.

According to the tweet, police are asking anyone with any information to call dispatch at 303-441-3333; reference number 22-01867.