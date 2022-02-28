CU Boulder to lift campus mask mandate on Monday

The University of Colorado Boulder will lift its mask mandate next week, citing “several encouraging trends with regard to COVID-19 transmission.”

Boulder County lifted its mask mandate on Feb. 18, but CU Boulder decided to keep its mandate in place until it saw decreased COVID spread and significant compliance with its booster requirement.

In a letter published today, the university said campus will become mask optional starting 6 a.m. March 7.

“In recent weeks, we have witnessed several encouraging trends with regard to COVID-19 transmission,” the letter stated. “These include a rapid decline in transmission on our campus, in Boulder County and across the state, as well as a significant decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

“Additionally, we maintain a high level of vaccination, including boosters, among our students and employees, thanks to your commitment.”

Masks will still be required at the Wardenburg Health Center.

“As we have since the start of the pandemic, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics at the campus, local and state levels, in case changing conditions require that we reassess our protocols,” the letter read.

The letter also acknowledged many students and faculty would probably continue to wear masks, and asked that their wishes to do so be respected.

“We recognize that members among our students, faculty and staff have different comfort levels in public spaces and that some members of our community have personal circumstances that would counsel in favor of continued masking,” the letter read. “While wearing masks will soon be optional on campus, we encourage those who prefer to do so to continue wearing them, and we support their decision.”