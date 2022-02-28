Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Feb. 28, 2022

New cases: 188

Total cases: 61,214

Currently hospitalized: 22

Daily discharges: 1

Total deaths: 380

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 122.93

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Feb. 28: 4.4%

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays.

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 1,313,779

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,508

Total deaths among cases: 11,772

Total hospitalizations: 59,954

Total tested: 4,763,818

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,418,675

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,960,444

Boulder Valley School District active cases

Total active cases: 10

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 1 active student case

Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active staff case

Creekside: 1 active student case

Crest View: 1 active student case

Whittier: 2 active student cases

BVSD middle schools

Centennial: 1 active student case

BVSD other departments

Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 1 active staff case

Peak to Peak: 2 active student cases

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 7

Total active staff cases: 1

Total student quarantines: 23

Total staff quarantines: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 student quarantined

Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Hygiene: 1 active student case

Legacy: 2 students quarantined

Lyons: 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 active staff member case

Northridge: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 staff member quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active student quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student quarantined

Coal Ridge: 1 student quarantined

Mead: 3 active student case

SVVSD high schools

Lyons Middle-Senior High School: 1 active student case

Silver Creek: 1 student quarantined

Skyline: 1 active student case

SVVSD other departments