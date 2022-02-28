Pac-12 notes: Arizona’s upset loss at CU makes league race more interesting in final week

Arizona has been in the driver’s seat for the Pac-12 Conference regular season championship and the top seed at the league tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Yet Colorado’s upset of the Wildcats at least opened the door for USC, and the Buffaloes’ big win might have made the final week of the regular season just a little bit more interesting.

The top spot still is Arizona’s to lose, but the defeat in Boulder narrowed the Wildcats’ margin for error. UA (15-2 Pac-12) begins the final week of the regular season two games ahead of USC (14-4) in the loss column, with the teams meeting Tuesday night in Los Angeles in a pivotal showdown (9 p.m. MT, ESPN).

A win by the Wildcats would clinch the top spot for UA. A loss, however, would allow the Trojans to pull within one back of UA going into the final weekend. Granted, the Wildcats have a favorable weekend schedule, hosting a Stanford team that has lost five of its past six before closing the regular season against 10th-place Cal. Yet if Arizona loses to USC on Tuesday and somehow stubs its toe once again over the weekend, a win by the Trojans in their finale at UCLA on Saturday would allow USC to sneak into the top spot.

Unlikely, for certain. But the Buffs helped make the race somewhat more interesting in the final week.

Regardless of Tuesday’s result between the Wildcats and USC, UA is assured of a top-two finish. USC is locked into the top three and UCLA into the top four. The easiest route for CU to nab the fourth spot and the final bye at the Pac-12 tournament? Win Saturday at Utah (7:30 p.m., ESPNU) while Oregon loses at least one game during its final-weekend trip against the Washington schools. If the Ducks win both, the Buffs will finish fifth regardless of the result at Utah.

A win by UCLA at Washington late Monday night would eliminate the Huskies from the race for the No. 4 spot.

Poll positions

Despite the loss at CU, Arizona retained its spot at No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25, as the top six teams from last week all lost on Saturday.

USC held steady at No. 16 while UCLA dropped five spots to No. 17.

Monday’s NET rankings across the Pac-12: Arizona (2), UCLA (13), USC (26), Washington State (57), Oregon (58), Colorado (77), Arizona State (106), Stanford (111), Utah (122), Washington (123), Cal (129), Oregon State (257).

Honors

After hitting a clutch 3-pointer to secure a key road win at Oregon, USC’s Drew Peterson on Monday was named the Pac-12 Conference player of the week.

Peterson won the honor for the second time in three weeks, averaging 21.5 points and nine rebounds in the Trojans’ two-game road sweep in Oregon. Peterson hit two free throws with 26 seconds left as USC survived an Oregon State upset bid in double-overtime and also hit the winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining at Oregon. He posted his second double-double of the season at Oregon State, recording 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Peterson shot .469 in the two games (15-for-32), going 5-for-10 on 3-pointers and 8-for-9 at the free throw line. The sweep gave USC a program-record 25 regular season wins.

For the fourth time this season, Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye was named the league’s freshman of the week. Gueye scored a season-high 25 points in the Cougars’ win against Washington and averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in two games.