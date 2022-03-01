Skip to content

CU’s Grozier earns Pac-12 weekly lacrosse honors

Colorado’s Sadie Grozier was named the Pac-12 lacrosse offensive player of the week after leading the Buffaloes to a 13-10 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

The Pleasanton, Calif. native tied a career-best with six goals against the Buckeyes at Kittredge Field in the win. It was the second time in three games Grozier has recorded six goals this season and it’s the third time in four games dating back to the last game of the 2021 season that she has scored six goals in a single game.

Grozier scored four of her six markers in the first quarter alone, helping CU to a 6-2 lead through the first 15:00. She scored in pairs. Her first two were 10 seconds apart at 9:47 and 9:37. Grozier’s other pair in the quarter came at 3:36 and 3:15, the first coming off a free-position attempt.

The fifth-year attacker was 3-4 on free-position attempts as her final two goals of the game were off free-position attempts as well.

Grozier is averaging 2.33 free-position goals per game which ranks third in the NCAA. She is sixteenth in the nation in goals (15) and is third in goals per game (5.00).

This was the 19th time in Grozier’s career she has recorded three or more goals in a game. It is the second time she has earned the conference offensive player of the week award. Grozier was awarded the honor on April 5, 2021.

The Buffs host Vanderbilt and UC Davis this week.

