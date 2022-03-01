Louisville City Council still debating 2021 IECC codes for rebuilding after Marshall Fire

Louisville’s City Council was poised Tuesday night to make a decision on whether or not they would uphold the 2021 IECC building codes for Marshall Fire victims.

However, three hours into the meeting, the Council had yet to come to a conclusion on the matter.

Councilmembers voted during a previous meeting Feb. 2 to have members of the city’s staff return at a later date with a presentation on specifics concerning the 2021 IECC rebuilding code costs.

Lisa Ritchie, principal planner for the City of Louisville, presented to the Council 2021 IECC rebuilding costs that were modeled based on the price of the average home that was lost in the Marshall Fire. The model relied on cost estimates from local area builders, and Ritchie noted that costs for individual homes will vary depending on supply chain costs, costs of labor and other factors.

According to the presentation, the initial cost of building to the 2021 codes could vary between $6,450 and $10,907, depending on the type of upgrade the homeowner would choose to build to.

Ritchie noted that rebates and other funding would be available to homeowners rebuilding to the 2021 codes, including a $7,500 rebate from Xcel, as well as incentives from SunShare Community Solar.

Superior, which lost almost as many homes as Louisville did in the Marshall Fire, has also strongly considered adopting the same 2021 IECC codes in the past.

Many Louisville residents expressed frustration during the hour and 45 minutes of public comment on the issue, while some were supportive of maintaining the 2021 codes.

Some residents referred to the town of Superior, which Monday night passed an ordinance that will give Marshall Fire victims the choice of whether or not they want to rebuild to the 2021 IECC codes — the idea being that those who have the financial ability to rebuild to those greener standards can, but those who are underinsured and cannot afford it are not required to.

However, the City Council maintained hope during the discussion that the rebuilding costs would be covered by national and state funding, as well as funding from other partners, and indicated a desire to continue the discussion on what is best for the city.

“The emotions are real, and you can cut them with a knife,” said Councilmember Kyle Brown. “I want to be able to do what’s right for this community. “

This is a developing story.