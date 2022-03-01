Mya Hollingshed leads CU Buffs women’s basketball All-Pac-12 selections

One of the most memorable seasons in recent Colorado women’s basketball history continued with a little individual hardware on Tuesday.

The Pac-12 Conference announced its women’s basketball postseason honors and all-conference selections, with fifth-year senior Mya Hollingshed leading the Buffaloes’ contingent with her second consecutive first team All-Pac-12 selection.

Washington transfer Quay Miller was named the Pac-12’s Sixth Player of the Year in addition to earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors. Guard Kindyll Wetta landed a spot on the All-Defensive team in addition to the All-Freshman team.

Hollingshed ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring and is the only player in the league who leads her team in scoring (14.1), rebounds (7.2), and 3-point percentage (.388). She is tied for second in the Pac-12 in double-doubles (eight) and is sixth all-time at CU with 24 career double-doubles.

Miller has averaged 20.4 minutes in 27 games, all off the bench, while ranking second on the team in scoring (11.3) and rebounding (5.3). Miller’s .518 field goal percentage also is second on the team behind Peanut Tuitele (.530).

Wetta is the first Pac-12 player to land a spot on the All-Freshman team and the All-Defensive team since Stanford’s Chiney Ogwumike in 2010-11. She ranks second in the Pac-12 with 57 steals, a total that ranks 11th among all freshmen in the nation. Wetta ranks second on the team in assists (2.9) and owns an assist-to-turnover rate of 2.17.

“It means a lot for anyone to be recognized with any type of All-Conference award in the Pac-12,” CU head coach JR Payne said in a statement. “It’s a big deal in the Pac-12 because the conference is so strong and the talent is so deep. I think it’s a really big deal for any recognition. To have multiple people recognized is even better. It speaks to the amount of hard work that every player has poured in [this year].”

The fifth-seeded Buffs (20-7, 9-7 Pac-12) open the Pac-12 tournament against 12th-seeded Washington in Las Vegas on Wednesday (1 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).