BIFF film: ‘Julia’ serves up delectable glimpse of America’s first celebrity chef

If your Instagram feed is anything like mine, chances are photos of avocado roses, balsamic-drizzled orbs of fresh burrata and visually stunning charcuterie boards pause your scrolling.

Gazing at aesthetically pleasing culinary delights on our phones has become a practice in recent years, and I can’t help but credit the renegade chef and cultural icon Julia Child for this phenomenon.

At a time when Americans were serving up Jell-O salads with chopped carrots and marshmallows at dinner parties — surprisingly without shame — she jumped on the scene with elevated dishes that proved enchanting in both taste and presentation.

The 2021 release “Julia” — by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the duo behind the Oscar-nominated film “RBG” — is a delectable look at the charming woman who paved the way for female chefs and continues to inspire many years after her death.

Arguably the first celebrity chef, she took the intimidation out of French cooking.She championed the power of trying, failing and trying again both in and out of the kitchen.

Just moments into the film, we see footage of Julia standing behind a row of poultry, their legs crossed and sitting upright like a parade of sunbathing ladies. She gleefully calls them the chicken sisters. Then once Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” starts to play, we see her begin to manhandle the birds.

Tight shots of butter massages, salting and chopping fill the screen, all while a high-energy rock track from a psychedelic legend blasts.

And with the capture of a pan over a flame, the salivation begins. Throughout the course of the 95-minute documentary, we are treated to the prep and preparation of some of Julia’s most beloved dishes, including Sole Meunière — the lemony buttery fish dish that started her love affair and obsession with French cooking.

“I hadn’t been turned on by anything until I really got into French food,” Child confesses. “One taste of that food and I never turned back.”

We see the intricacies of Boeuf Bourguignon and a picture-perfect pear and almond tart — delicate slices poached in wine — that I hope to attempt one day.

Through old photographs, snippets from letters, interviews with Child’s friends and family and archived television appearances, the directors have whipped up an appetizing and engaging documentary that is sure to appeal to foodies and those looking to savor an inspiring real-life story.

Throughout the film, other industry greats — like Ina Garten and Sara Moulton (a protégée of Child) — sing her praises.

While there is no mention of Nora Ephron’s 2009 film “Julie and Julia” — starring Amy Adams as the ambitious blogger who cooks her way through Child’s cookbook as Meryl Streep portrays Child — the doc isn’t without pop-culture references.

The 1970s’ “Saturday Night Live” Dan Aykroyd finger-cutting skit — in which he portrays Child and hemorrhages all over the food — surfaces in “Julia.” Child apparently took the comical bit in good stride and even showed it at her home during dinner parties.

Theatrical and somewhat goofy, she wasn’t afraid to get messy in the kitchen, to bang a rolling pin or to wave a mallet in the air.

The film also serves up bittersweet moments.

After Julia had to have one of her breasts removed due to cancer, she was in the bathtub crying. Her husband Paul walked in, inquired why she was upset and when he heard the reason for her tears, responded with “I didn’t marry you for your breasts. I married you for your legs.”

The interaction is indicative of the couple’s love story, one that is beautifully told in “Julia.”

While Child never really identified as a staunch feminist, she was on the Board of Advocates for Planned Parenthood — a decision that prompted protestors to picket outside her book signings.

The cultural icon didn’t let the commotion get to her. After all, she was used to push back. While living in Paris and attending the Le Cordon Bleu she was the only female student in a class made up entirely of American male soldiers —and they weren’t exactly thrilled with the presence of a lady.

“The boys are trying to get used to the idea that their masculine club has been invaded by a dame,” Child said, smirking.

She — along with collaborators ‎Louisette Bertholle and ‎Simone Beck — spent 12 years working on “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” only to have it turned down by Houghton Mifflin, as publishers thought it was too complex and thorough for the average housewife.

Child recalled one editor commenting, “Americans don’t want an encyclopedia, they want to cook something quick, with a mix.”

Eventually Alfred A. Knopf published the first volume in 1961 and the second volume in 1970.

The two cookbooks — featuring close to 800 recipes combined — are considered must-have publications for those who love to simmer and sauté.

Child woke folks up to the fact that they could purchase ingredients from their local market and make a mouthwatering feast. She diminished the fear associated with preparing fresh artichokes and chocolate soufflés.

Viewers will also see Child’s evolvement into an AIDS activist, which was predicated by the death of her lawyer and close friend Bob Johnson who succumbed to the virus.

Rumors of her being a spy during WWII are quashed in the film, as we learn she was just a typist for the Office of Strategic Services in 1942.

Perhaps what’s most impressive is that Child worked and had a TV presence well into her golden years.

“The French Chef” ran for 10 successful years and Child appeared on the small screen for close to 40 years, making frequent appearances on “Good Morning America” and a myriad of others.

Child was incredibly relatable and likable, as she told Jay Leno during an interview, “I hate health food of any type.”

In 1999, at age 87, Child signed on for 22 episodes as part of “Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home.” During the season, Child and French chef Jacques Pepin chowed down on juicy burgers and shared their favorite recipes with viewers.

Authoring 18 books, Child had an incredible appetite for food and life.

Her unwavering enthusiasm about cooking, sharing meals with those she loved and inspiring home cooks radiated from everything the quirky, high-pitched chef did.

During a vintage clip from the “The Tonight Show,” host Johnny Carson — after taking a bite of a dish she prepared — professes his spontaneous adoration to the culinary giant and mutters, “I think I love you.”

After screening this well-crafted, zippy portrait spotlighting the legacy of Child, it’s likely viewers will share the same feelings for the 6-foot-2-inch gastronomic trailblazer.

“Julia” will be screened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Boulder High School, 1604 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, as part of BIFF. The documentary was selected by Alec Baldwin, BIFF’s first-ever guest programmer. Following the film, Baldwin will be interviewed by culture writer and film critic Lisa Kennedy about why he chose the screening. Tickets are $17-$18.