CU women’s basketball notes: Guard Tameiya Sadler leaves game with injury

LAS VEGAS – The Colorado women’s basketball team was thrilled to get a win in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday and the Buffaloes had little time to prepare for Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The main concern of the Buffs, however, was the health of guard Tameiya Sadler.

With 2 minutes, 41 seconds to play in Wednesday’s 64-52 win against Washington, Sadler collided with teammate Peanut Tuitele and fell to the floor.

Sadler, who has had back issues in the past, was on the floor for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and leaving Michelob Ultra Arena in an ambulance. CU did not provide specific details on Sadler’s injury, but she was being kept overnight at a local hospital for observation.

“I just would like everyone to keep Tameiya Sadler in their prayers,” CU head coach JR Payne said. “She is with her dad and our trainer, and she’s getting great care. But if you’re the praying sort, please remember Tam because she’s a very special part of our family and we know that she’ll be back on the floor soon.”

CU rallied behind Sadler in the final minutes, pulling away for the win.

Media awards

On Tuesday, the All-Pac-12 media awards were announced, with Mya Hollingshed and Quay Miller both being honored. Awards were voted on by 31 members of the media who cover the Pac-12.

Hollingshed was named to the 15-member All-Pac-12 first team, while Miller was named the Sixth Player of the Year.

Stanford’s Cameron Brink was named the player of the year and defensive player of the year. Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge was named the coach of the year, California’s Jayda Curry was freshman of the year and USC’s Jordyn Jenkins was named the most improved player of the year.

On Monday, the All-Pac-12 honors, as voted on by coaches, were announced. Hollingshed was first-team All-Pac-12, while Miller was the Sixth Player of the year. Also, Kindyll Wetta was named to the All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams by coaches.

’Cats up next

The Buffs will face fourth-seeded Arizona, ranked No. 14 nationally, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

After beating the Huskies, CU had about 21 hours to get ready for an Arizona team that is expected to play without injured star Cate Reese.

“We will prepare as if Reese will play until the ball goes up on the opening tip and if she’s not out there then we’ll believe it,” Payne said. “But I mean, Arizona is a great team. They are a very balanced team. Cate Reese is a great player for them, but they have a lot of weapons, and they pose a lot of problems for most teams.

“We only played them one time this year so that’s a little bit of a different preparation. And honestly, we were just completely focused on Washington. I haven’t watched any Arizona film. I’ve got all afternoon to do that and get us ready. We love the opportunity to play against a great team like Arizona and feel like it’ll be two very good teams that play tomorrow.”

Wetta steps up

In the first half, CU struggled offensively but got a spark from an unexpected source. Freshman guard Kindyll Wetta, scored eight points on 4-of-8 shooting in the first half. She had scored more than seven points just once this season and her eight attempts were a new high.

“It’s just kind of what I was feeling,” Wetta said. “I’ve known throughout the season that I need at some point to get my offense going. I don’t even know what triggered it today but I think I made a shot and then I just continued to shoot and it was feeling good.

“I know that’s something going forward I need to figure out and get going to help this team and to be a threat offensively. That’s building a little bit of confidence and hopefully translating into the next games.”

Although she hasn’t been a top scorer this season, Wetta has made her mark. She was named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive team and All-Freshman team earlier this week.

“It was very cool,” she said of those honors. “I owe it all to my team, for sure, because I couldn’t do any of it without them. That’s kind of been my mentality is I know that I can always work hard and play great defense and just give 100% effort all the time, so I think (those awards) really reflects that.”

Notes

CU had season highs in total rebounds (47) and offensive rebounds (22). … The Buffs improved to 6-5 all-time in their first game of the Pac-12 Tournament. This was their first win in the tournament since it moved to Las Vegas in 2019. … Mya Hollingshed had a season-high 12 rebounds.

CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. No. 14 Arizona Wildcats

TIPOFF: Thursday, 1 p.m. MST, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

BROADCAST: TV – Pac-12 Network. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 21-7 (9-7 Pac-12); Arizona 20-6 (10-6 Pac-12)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 6th season (93-82; 194-195 career). Arizona – Adia Barnes, 6th season (109-72).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (4.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (14.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg; 1.1 spg, 1.0 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (11.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg); G Tameiya Sadler, 5-8, So. (5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 spg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, Fr. (4.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 spg). Arizona – G Shaina Pellington, 5-8, Sr. (11.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg); G Helena Pueyo, 6-0, Jr. (3.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg); F Cate Reese, 6-2, Sr. (14.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg); F Sam Thomas, 6-0, Sr. (8.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.5 spg); F Lauren Ware, 6-5, So. (5.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg); G Bendu Yeaney, 5-10, Sr. (6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.7 spg).

NOTES: This is the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. … For the sixth time in 11 years, the Buffs have reached the quarterfinals. The Buffs are 2-3 in quarterfinal games. The last time they advanced past this round was in 2015. … Arizona is the only team CU has never faced in the Pac-12 Tournament. … The Buffs are 17-9 all-time against Arizona and lost the only meeting this season, 75-56 on Jan. 23 in Tucson. CU had a 39-36 lead midway through the third quarter before Arizona went on a 27-4 run. … Arizona is 5-10 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament, including 2-3 in the quarterfinals. … Seeded fourth, the Wildcats had a first-round bye for the third consecutive season. … CU is 1-3 this season against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.