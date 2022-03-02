Skip to content

Report: CU Buffs to hire Gerald Chatman as DL coach

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado didn’t take long to find a new defensive line coach.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Wednesday night that Gerald Chatman will be hired as the Buffaloes’ new defensive line coach. Chatman would replace Vic So’oto, who left CU on Monday after two months on the job.

So’oto, who was hired on Dec. 30, was announced as the outside linebackers coach at California on Tuesday.

After So’oto left, the Buffs acted quickly and zeroed in on Chatman, who had been hired in January to coach the defensive line at Tulane. He had spent the previous year at LSU as a defensive analyst.

Chatman, 33, who went to LSU in 2021 as an analyst, was retained by new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. He left LSU in January, however, for the opportunity to be an on-the-field coach with Tulane and is now climbing the ladder again.

Before his time at LSU, Chatman spent two seasons (2019-20) as a defensive assistant with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, working with the defensive ends and outside linebackers.

He coached defensive ends and linebackers at Tennessee State from 2017-18, while adding duties as special teams coordinator in 2018.

Chatman has also worked at Elon (2016, defensive line coach), Texas A&M (2015, graduate assistant), Butler (2014, defensive line coach) and Ball State (2012-13, graduate assistant).

A defensive lineman at Wisconsin-Oshkosh from 2006-10, Chatman began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010-11.

Chatman also had coaching internships with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers (2015) and Denver Broncos (2016).

