Average CU Buffs defense looks to get hot in March

Playing strong defense has been a primary talking point and weight-bearing pillar of the Colorado men’s basketball program throughout coach Tad Boyle’s 12-season tenure.

The Buffaloes have an opportunity to possibly finish in the top four of the Pac-12 Conference, and earn a bye in the first round of the league tournament. And whether it ends up being a fourth seed or five seed next week in Las Vegas, it will be a top-half finish in the conference for a CU team that has been decidedly average defensively.

As the Buffs get focused on Saturday’s regular season finale at Utah (7:30 p.m. MT, ESPNU), the defensive effort throughout the season has perhaps mirrored that of the team on a whole. Ragged and inexperienced at the start, only to make strides — more incremental than dramatic — despite the personnel issues that struck the Buffs along the way.

“We can be good defenders every night. That’s something coach stresses to us,” sophomore wing Nique Clifford said. “Your offense isn’t always going to be on every night, and we’ll have different guys for that any given night. Just being a guy who can defend every night, I try to take pride in that. I know last game (against Arizona) I kind of got into foul trouble, so that messed things up a bit. I’ve got to be able to play without fouling and make sure I’m defending well, at a high level, every night.

“I think we’re a really good defensive team, but we have breakdowns sometimes. I think that’s what happened against Arizona State, our energy and effort level wasn’t there. We bounced back and responded in the Arizona game, and it just goes to show what we can accomplish when we’re playing with energy.

Heading into Thursday night’s action around the league, CU ranked seventh in overall defensive field goal percentage (.427) in Pac-12 play and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (.338). Last year, the Buffs finished in the top four in both categories.

CU certainly has shown flashes defensively. At home on Jan. 20, the Buffs held USC to its third-lowest shooting percentage of the season. They did the same to Arizona during CU’s upset win against the second-ranked Wildcats on Saturday.

Clifford has been one of the biggest changes to CU’s defensive dynamic down the stretch, as he has taken over the starting role vacated by injured senior Elijah Parquet, a Pac-12 All-Defense selection last year. Although the numbers also are indicative of a young team that has grown since November, CU’s defensive field goal percentage numbers in Pac-12 play in 13 games with Clifford in the starting lineup — .422 overall, .329 on 3-pointers — are slightly better than the Buffs’ season numbers in league play.

“I wouldn’t consider this a great defensive team. The numbers don’t bear that out. We’re decent,” Boyle said. “Lawson (Lovering) had a lot to do with that. People don’t realize what he gave to this team as a 7-footer in the middle, protecting the rim. Not that he was blocking the shots, but he was changing the shots. He was a good ball-screen defender. We miss Lawson. We obviously lost Eli. We’re not as good defensively without those two guys, but at least we haven’t dropped off. And when we dial-in like we did against Arizona, for a game we can be as good as we want to be. We have to prove that we can sustain that.”