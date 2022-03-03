CU women’s basketball notes: Tameiya Sadler feeling better

LAS VEGAS – Tameiya Sadler wasn’t with the Colorado women’s basketball team on Thursday, but she was certainly on their minds.

A sophomore guard, Sadler was injured during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win against Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. She was taken off the court on a stretcher and went to a local hospital.

On Thursday, Sadler was still in the hospital as the Buffaloes defeated No. 14 Arizona, 45-43, in the quarterfinals at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Although CU hasn’t given specifics on Sadler’s injury, she has battled back issues.

“Her dad is here with her, which is just such a blessing to have him here,” CU head coach JR Payne said. “She’s getting better, like by the hour, continuing to get better and better and feel more like herself. She’s just gonna take it one day at a time to recover.”

Sadler, who had started 12 consecutive games, will not return during the Pac-12 Tournament, but it’s possible she’ll be available for the NCAA Tournament later this month.

“We just, more importantly than anything, just want her to feel better,” Payne said. “The basketball is pretty irrelevant at this point. I know she wants to be here with her teammates. We were on FaceTime with her and things like that, but we’re not worried about basketball.”

Without Sadler, sophomore Frida Formann returned to the starting lineup and contributed eight points, including a huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Formann said it wasn’t a big deal to adjust to starting again.

“We all know how to play multiple spots and if they move us around, that’s all fine, so it wasn’t too much of an adjustment,” Formann said.

Formann hit a layup with 3:43 to play give the Buffs the lead for good, 42-41, and then drained a 3-pointer with 1:59 to go.

“I was open, so I know that’s a shot that I should take,” Formann said. “It was important down the stretch and gave us more breathing room.”

Overall, without Sadler, CU’s coaching staff had to shorten its rotation. Only eight players saw the court against the Wildcats.

“It does shrink your rotation and takes a ball handler out of the lineup,” Payne said of not having Sadler. “It takes someone (off the court) that’s creative and aggressive offensively and at this point, playing three games in three days, depth is important. I thought other people stepped up. … This team is very much just, ‘What do you need me to do?’ I expect everyone, even if they didn’t play today, I expect them to be ready tomorrow.”

As they did Thursday, the Buffs are sure to have Sadler on their minds when they face Stanford in the semifinals.

“We really wanted this one for Tam, and really want to keep winning for her,” Formann said. “She’s a big part of our team. She has a great personality. She always makes everyone smile, always gets us fired up. So we really miss her in that regard and I think that’s also why we really want to do this for her because she means so much to our team.”

Stanford rematch

CU will face No. 2 Stanford for the third time this season. Although the Buffs have lost both matchups, they have played some intense and close games with Stanford over the past three years.

“I think Colorado, JR Payne and her staff, have done a great job,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “And they hang their hat on defense too. They’re a very aggressive team. They’re a very athletic team.”

Stanford had just three turnovers against Oregon State on Thursday, but had 13 first quarter turnovers against CU on Jan. 14.

“The No. 1 thing is we will have to take care of the basketball,” VanDerveer said. “And we have to just play our game. I think that, again, when you play against top teams like we do in this conference I think it just makes us better. And I would like to say that our team has improved more than Colorado since the last time we played.”

“Road” atmosphere

The crowd was heavily in favor of Arizona, which draws well at home and always travels well for the Pac-12 Tournament, for men and women.

“I actually at the beginning of the game was sitting there looking at all the different colors in the crowd and was like, ‘This is kind of cool,’” CU’s Kindyll Wetta said. “But we obviously went to Arizona this year and played there and this gym was nothing like that, because they had way more fans at the Arizona gym. So yes, it’s a little bit intimidating. But at the end of the day, we just know that we have to get what we need to do done and handle our business.”

Notes

CU has won its last two games against Top 25 opponents – Thursday against Arizona and Feb. 23 against then-No. 25 Oregon. It’s the first time since December of 2007 that CU has won two in a row against ranked opponents. … CU held Arizona to its lowest point total since a 50-38 loss to the Buffs in Boulder on Feb. 23, 2020. Arizona was ranked No. 11 at that time.

CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. No. 2 Stanford Cardinal

TIPOFF: Friday, 7 p.m., MST, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

BROADCAST: TV – Pac-12 Network. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 22-7; Stanford 26-3

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 6th season (94-82; 195-195 career). Stanford – Tara VanDerveer, 35th season (999-207; 1,151-258 career).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (4.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (14.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg; 1.1 spg, 1.0 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (11.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg); G Tameiya Sadler, 5-8, So. (5.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 spg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (7.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, Fr. (4.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 spg). Stanford – F Francesca Belibi, 6-1, Jr. (8.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg); F Cameron Brink, 6-4, So. (13.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.4 bpg); G Lacie Hull, 6-1, Sr. (4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg); G Lexie Hull, 6-1, Sr. (11.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 2.2 spg); G Haley Jones, 6-1, Jr. (12.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.6 apg); G Hannah Jump, 6-0, Jr. (10.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg).

NOTES: This game is the first of two semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. … CU is making its third semifinal appearance in Pac-12 history. The Buffs lost to Stanford in the 2013 semifinals and to California in the 2015. … CU is 8-10 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament. … Stanford is the defending Pac-12 Tournament champion and has won this event six times in the previous 10 seasons. The Cardinal are 24-3 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament, including 8-1 in the semifinals. … Dating back to last season, Stanford has won 32 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents. … Colorado is 8-1 in its last nine games, with the only loss coming at Stanford. … The Buffs have won six consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, their longest streak since 10 in a row in 2013. … CU is 5-24 all-time against Stanford. … The Cardinal won both matchups during the regular season, 60-52 in Boulder on Jan. 14, and 63-46 at Stanford on Feb. 13. … After beating No. 14 Arizona on Thursday, the Buffs are aiming to beat ranked opponents in consecutive games for the first time since December of 2007. … This is the 23rd time in CU history the Buffs have faced top-15 teams in back-to-back games. The only time the Buffs beat top-15 teams in consecutive games was in December of 1981.