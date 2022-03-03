CU Buffs women outlast No. 14 Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS – It took every second, but the Colorado women’s basketball team survived again.

On Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena, Colorado knocked off 14th-ranked Arizona, 45-43, after the Wildcats missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The fifth-seeded Buffs (22-7) have won six consecutive games and eight of their last nine after defeating the fourth-seeded Wildcats (20-7).

CU has reached the Pac-12 semifinals for the third time and the first time since 2015. The Buffs will face either Stanford or Oregon State on Friday at 7 p.m. MST.

Mya Hollingshed had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Buffs, who had to hang on in the final seconds.

Five consecutive CU turnovers sparked a 10-0 Arizona run that gave the Wildcats a 41-38 lead with 6 minutes to go.

CU responded with a 7-0 run, capped by a Frida Formann 3-pointer with 1:59 to play. That gave the Buffs a 45-41 lead, but they wouldn’t score again.

Arizona hit a pair of free throws with 52.3 seconds left.

CU had the ball and the lead with 4.3 seconds remaining but Arizona stole the inbounds pass and called timeout with 2.0 seconds to go. That allowed the Wildcats to set up a final shot for Shaina Pellington, but her 3-pointer was off the mark.

CU took its first lead, 11-10, on a Hollingshed layup 31 seconds into the second quarter, but Arizona responded with a 9-0 run. The Buffs had five turnovers and a missed shot during that stretch and after the Wildcats hit a layup to go up 19-11, CU head coach JR Payne called a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod sparked a 6-0 Buffs surge. Miller had a steal and assist to Sherrod. Then, after a Miller layup, Sherrod had a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup.

That 6-0 spurt sparked a 13-3 CU run to end the second quarter and the Buffs took a 24-22 lead into halftime. Arizona’s three points all came on free throws as the Wildcats missed their last seven field goal attempts of the half.

In the third quarter, the Buffs’ defense put the clamps on the Wildcats, holding them to just four points on 2-for-12 shooting. CU wasn’t much better offensively, but did get a pair of Hollingshed 3-pointers to take a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

CU began the fourth by maintaining its lead. A 3-pointer from Sherrod gave CU a 38-31 lead. From that point, Arizona cranked up its defensive pressure to get back in the game.

Colorado 45, No. 14 Arizona 43

COLORADO (22-7)

Tuitele 1-7 4-4 6, Finau 0-2 2-2 2, Formann 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingshed 5-10 0-0 12, Sherrod 3-7 1-4 8, Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Wetta 2-8 2-2 6, Totals 15-46 10-14 45

ARIZONA (20-7)

Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Ware 3-7 9-10 15, Pellington 3-8 2-2 9, Pueyo 1-6 0-0 2, Yeaney 1-3 2-2 4, Love 2-7 0-0 4, Chavez 0-4 2-2 2, Conner 0-4 2-2 2, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 12-48 17-18 43

Colorado 9 15 9 12 — 45 Arizona 10 12 4 17 — 43

3-Point Goals – Colorado 5-17 (Tuitele 0-2, Finau 0-1, Formann 2-3, Hollingshed 2-4, Sherrod 1-3, Miller 0-1, Wetta 0-3), Arizona 2-24 (Thomas 1-8, Pellington 1-5, Pueyo 0-3, Love 0-1, Chavez 0-4, Conner 0-3). Assists – Colorado 10 (Wetta 4), Arizona 7 (Pueyo 3). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – Colorado 38 (Hollingshed 9), Arizona 31 (Ware 8). Total Fouls – Colorado 19, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls – None.

