CU Buffs women’s lacrosse preview: No. 16 Vanderbilt

No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores at CU Buffs women’s lacrosse

GAME TIME: Friday, 2 p.m., Kittredge Field.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at Pac-12 Plus.

RECORDS: Vanderbilt 3-0; Colorado 3-0.

TOP PLAYERS: Vanderbilt — A Karlie Bucci, Sr. (six goals, three assists); M Bri Gross, Sr. (seven goals, two assists); A Gabby Fornia, Gr., (four goals, nine assists); A Ellie Hilsabeck, So. (five goals, one assist); A Callie Sundin, Sr., (five goals); G Paige Gunning, Jr. (.45 5 save percentage; 12.00 goals-against average). Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (15 goals, one assist); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (seven goals, one assist); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (five goals, two assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (four goals); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.491 save percentage, 9.51 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU unofficially is No. 26 in the nation as the top team among others receiving votes in this week’s IWLCA top 25…Vanderbilt’s 3-0 start includes a 14-12 win against then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Feb. 19. The Commodores are tied with Notre Dame at No. 16 in this week’s poll…The teams have met just once, with Vanderbilt topping the visiting Buffs 11-10 in overtime last year…The Buffs’ Charlie Rudy needs two goals to become the sixth CU player to score 100 in her career. Sadie Grozier is two points shy of becoming the fifth Buffs player with at least 150 points in her career…CU’s homestand continues on Sunday against UC Davis (1 p.m.).