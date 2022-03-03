Skip to content

CU Buffs women’s lacrosse preview: No. 16…

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs women’s lacrosse preview: No. 16 Vanderbilt

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores at CU Buffs women’s lacrosse

GAME TIME: Friday, 2 p.m., Kittredge Field.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at Pac-12 Plus.

RECORDS: Vanderbilt 3-0; Colorado 3-0.

TOP PLAYERS: Vanderbilt — A Karlie Bucci, Sr. (six goals, three assists); M Bri Gross, Sr. (seven goals, two assists); A Gabby Fornia, Gr., (four goals, nine assists); A Ellie Hilsabeck, So. (five goals, one assist); A Callie Sundin, Sr., (five goals); G Paige Gunning, Jr. (.45 5 save percentage; 12.00 goals-against average). Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (15 goals, one assist); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (seven goals, one assist); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (five goals, two assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (four goals); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.491 save percentage, 9.51 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU unofficially is No. 26 in the nation as the top team among others receiving votes in this week’s IWLCA top 25…Vanderbilt’s 3-0 start includes a 14-12 win against then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Feb. 19. The Commodores are tied with Notre Dame at No. 16 in this week’s poll…The teams have met just once, with Vanderbilt topping the visiting Buffs 11-10 in overtime last year…The Buffs’ Charlie Rudy needs two goals to become the sixth CU player to score 100 in her career. Sadie Grozier is two points shy of becoming the fifth Buffs player with at least 150 points in her career…CU’s homestand continues on Sunday against UC Davis (1 p.m.).

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. News About Aurora Real Estate

    Considering a real estate move in Southeast Denver? Start with a conversation with Realtor Fred Smith. He has lived in...
  2. Assisted Living In Your Own Home

    Cozy Country Care provides assisted living in your own home, allowing patients to stay in familiar surroundings in comfort. The...
  3. How Did You Find Your Boulder Home?

    How did you find your Boulder home? Many families will tell you they worked with the Patrick Dolan Team. Finding...
  4. Special Deli Treats And Eats

    Your Butcher, Frank keeps the special deli treats and eats coming! Seasonal soups and chowders, Chicken Pot hand pies, lobster...
  5. Your Local, Personal Banker In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank is your local, personal banker in Wiggins. We believe that banking is a relationship—with you, our customer,...