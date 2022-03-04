Boulder County area cone zones for March 6-11, 2022

Boulder

Walnut and Mapleton streets: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound has intermittent lane closures. Arrow boards and signage are being used to direct traffic between Walnut and Mapleton. The project is planned to be complete in July.

30th Street and Colorado Avenue: There are full-time left-lane closures westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Southeast quadrant sidewalks are closed, and temporary crossing is available at 30th, Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of intersection. The northbound bus stop on 30th Street is closed. Roadwork takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to be complete in October.

Sixth and Spruce streets: The intersection of Sixth and Spruce will be closed starting March 14. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to be complete April 6.

Pearl and Mapleton streets: 30th Street has intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane. The lane closure will be between Pearl and Mapleton. Traffic will be directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. The project is expected to be complete in July.

Baseline and Gapter roads: Residents with direct driveway access from Baseline and parents of children attending the Countryside Montessori School are the only traffic allowed into the area. Access from Baseline to and from Meadow Glen Drive is also closed. Bobolink Trailhead access is open from Cherryvale Road to the east. The project is anticipated to end in March.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Pearl Street: Pearl from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until April.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania from 12th to 13th streets is closed until April.

Bear Canyon Creek: The pedestrian bridge across Bear Canyon Creek is closed for maintenance. People can use the bridge on Stanford Avenue. Work is expected to be complete Friday.

North Broadway Street: Concrete is being added, and a bike lane is being installed on North Broadway. Vehicle lanes shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west sidewalk is closed. Construction occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.

Baseline Road and 55th Street: Traffic will be shifted to two lanes starting Tuesday along Baseline, west of 55th. There will be periodic closures on Thunderbird Drive and the multiuse path west of Foothills Highway. The project is expected to be complete in July.

Boulder County

North 95th Street and Vermillion Road: Work is underway to install a culvert. Vermillion will be closed for about two months at the ditch. Residents living west of the work zone will need to use North 87th Street to access Vermillion and their properties.

Cherryvale Road and 55th Street: Baseline Road from Cherryvale to 55th is closed as part of a sanitary sewer project. The closure is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week through March.

Magnolia Road bridge: The bridge south of Colo. 119 and Boulder Canyon Drive is under construction. Work takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. During working hours, Magnolia Road is reduced to one lane in the area. Flaggers are in place to direct traffic through the work zone. Crews may need to return in spring to complete the repaving portion of the project.

Lafayette

South Boulder Road: The LaMont Does Park parking lot is closed along South Boulder Road. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking.

South Boulder Road: The road is in a two-way, head-to-head configuration on the north side of the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays due to buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers.

Bus stop: RTD bus riders who use the stop on South Boulder Road at Robin Hood Street can catch the bus at the next stop on Sir Galahad Drive at South Boulder Road. Please be aware of all traffic and stay on designated paths.

South Boulder Road: The sidewalk on the south side of South Boulder Road from Saratoga Drive to 120th Street is closed. Pedestrians and cyclists should follow sidewalk detour signage and use the sidewalk on the north side of South Boulder Road in this area.

Weld County

Weld County Road 29: County Road 2.5 to County Road 29 is undergoing construction for a bridge repair until April 25.

Weld County Road 35: County Road 42 to County Road 44 will be closed starting Monday until March 18.

Weld County Road 42: U.S. 85 to County Road 35 will be closed March 14 to March 25.

Weld County Road 44: County Road 53 will be closed from County Road 55 starting March 14. It will be closed until March 25.

Weld County Road 53: County Road 70 to County Road 74 will be closed starting Monday until Friday.

Weld County Road 80: U.S. 85 to County Road 37 is closed through June for a bridge replacement.