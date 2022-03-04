Skip to content

CU lacrosse rolls past No. 16 Vanderbilt

SportsCollege Sports

CU lacrosse rolls past No. 16 Vanderbilt

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado lacrosse team used a strong second and third quarter to beat No. 16 Vanderbilt on Friday in Boulder.

With the win, the Buffs move to 4-0 on the season.

The score was tied at four after the first quarter but the Buffs went on to outscore Vandy 10-4 over the next two quarters to pull away.

The Buffs were paced by a balanced scoring attack as Morgan Pence and Chole Willard scored four goals each. Charlie Rudy scored three including the 100th of her career. Sadie Grozier and Liz Phillips chipped in with two goals apiece.

Grace Donnelly started in the goal once again and made seven saves in the win.

Vanderbilt was led by Bri Gross and her four goals.

Colorado remains home as it welcomes UC Davis to Boulder on Sunday. The match starts at 1 p.m.

Colorado 18, No. 16 Vanderbilt 11

Vanderbilt 4 3 1 3 — 11Colorado 4 6 4 4 18

Goals — VANDY: Gross, Bri (4); Sundin, Callie (2); Fornia, Gabby (1); Finneran, Paige (1); Souza, Maddie (1); Graziano, Megan (1); McCauley, Mikela (1); CU: Willard, Chloe (4); Pence, Morgan (4); Rudy, Charlie (3); Grozier, Sadie (2); Phillips, Liz (2); Giordano, Katie (1); Braun, Kasey (1); Halus, Sophie (1).

Goalies — VANDY: Paige Gunning 27-10-2, Lexie de Roziere 33-8-6; CU: Grace Donnelly 60-11-7.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. News About Aurora Real Estate

    Considering a real estate move in Southeast Denver? Start with a conversation with Realtor Fred Smith. He has lived in...
  2. Assisted Living In Your Own Home

    Cozy Country Care provides assisted living in your own home, allowing patients to stay in familiar surroundings in comfort. The...
  3. How Did You Find Your Boulder Home?

    How did you find your Boulder home? Many families will tell you they worked with the Patrick Dolan Team. Finding...
  4. Special Deli Treats And Eats

    Your Butcher, Frank keeps the special deli treats and eats coming! Seasonal soups and chowders, Chicken Pot hand pies, lobster...
  5. Your Local, Personal Banker In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank is your local, personal banker in Wiggins. We believe that banking is a relationship—with you, our customer,...