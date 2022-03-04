CU women fall to No. 2 Stanford in Pac-12 semis

LAS VEGAS – Colorado didn’t get the conference tournament title it came here to win, but the Buffaloes proved themselves as one of the Pac-12’s top teams during their Vegas run.

Defending national champion and No. 2-ranked Stanford dominated the Buffs, 71-45, in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday night.

CU (22-8) had its six-game losing streak snapped, as Stanford (27-3) got its 33rd consecutive victory against Pac-12 competition. The Cardinal advanced to the Pac-12 title game for the sixth year in a row and the ninth time in the 11-year history of the conference.

Haley Jones – voted Pac-12 player of the year by coaches – had 17 points for Stanford, while Cameron Brink – voted Pac-12 player of the year by media – had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Kindyll Wetta led the Buffs with 12 points, matching her season high. Jaylyn Sherrod added 10 points and Mya Hollingshed had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Already missing starting guard Tameiya Sadler, who was injured in Wednesday’s first round against Washington, the Buffs lost another starter Friday. Guard Sila Finau left the game with an apparent right leg injury with 1 minute, 4 seconds to play in the second quarter.

CU came into the tournament in good position for ending a nine-year NCAA Tournament drought and only strengthened its resume with wins against Washington and 14th-ranked Arizona.

Stanford’s depth and talent took over against the Buffs, however. After dominating Oregon State on Thursday, the Cardinal took control of Friday’s game in the second quarter.

CU started the game with great energy and took a 6-2 lead in the first four minutes. In the last four minutes of the first quarter, the lead changed hands five times and Stanford took an 11-10 advantage into the second.

Early in the second, with Stanford ahead 14-10, Hollingshed and Brink got into a tussle when going for a rebound. Hollingshed shoved Brink and Brink responded by throwing the ball at Hollingshed. Both were hit with intentional fouls, but that incident seemed to spark Brink and her teammates.

In the next 3:13, Brink scored seven points, including a 3-pointer over Hollingshed, for a 26-15 lead. The Cardinal extended the lead to 33-18 by halftime.

After the dismal second quarter, the Buffs came out of the break strong. Twice, the Buffs sliced the Stanford lead to nine, the second time on a Hollingshed 3-pointer with 2:58 to play in the quarter.

Stanford, however, closed the third on a 9-2 run, with Anna Wilson sinking a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. That gave the Cardinal their biggest lead of the night at the time, 53-37.

Stanford opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to put the game out of reach.