Front Range Stage: Air guitar comedy at CU, ‘Wildest Women’ in Boulder, ‘Curtains’ at Candlelight

Airness Comedy about a group of air guitarists who travel around and live out their dreams of glory, through March 13, CU Department of Theatre and Dance, University Mainstage, CU-Boulder; $22; cupresents.org.

Animal Farm Stage version of George Orwell’s biting satire, through May 21, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Colorado New Play Summit Annual celebration of new works, through March 4, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $10; denvercenter.org.

Curtains Musical comedy whodunit that sends up murder mysteries set among a theater troupe, through March 12; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$56; coloradocandlelight.com.

Fourteen Funerals World premiere of this wry comedy about family and the stories we tell about people we really never know, through March 5, Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $56.50; thedairy.org.

Hamilton National tour of the groundbreaking musical, through March 27, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $59-$499; denvercenter.org.

In the Upper Room World-premiere comedy about an African American family in the 1970s, through March 13, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$79; denvercenter.org.

The Liar Adaptation of a French farce, through May 22, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Little Women the Musical The adventures of four women in Civil War-era America, through March 31, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 214 Main St., Longmont; $17-$40; jesterstheatre.com.

Moon Over Buffalo Backstage farce about a mildly famous acting duo past their prime, through March 20, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden; $17-$33; minersalley.com.

The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes An average man wakes up and discovers his life has become a musical, through April 23, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $65-$70; bdtstage.org.

One Way-Back Day Adaptation of African, Black, Gullah and GeeChee fairy tales and folklore, through March 19, The Catamounts, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $22.60-$56.60; thecatamounts.org.

The Other Josh Cohen Rock ‘n’ roll romantic musical comedy, through May 1, DCPA Theatre, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $45; denvercenter.org.

Rattlesnake Kate World-premiere musical about a woman who fought for her son, killing 140 snakes, through March 13, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$79; denvercenter.org.

Shakespeare in Love Stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, through March 20, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$32; vintagetheatre.org.

Towards Zero Agatha Christie mystery thriller, through March 26, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $23-$25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf Dark comedy/drama about marital warfare, through March 6, Denver Center Theatre Company, Singleton Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$62; denvercenter.org.

Wildest Women Actors perform stories about strong and funny women, March 5, Stories on Stage, Nomad Theater, 1410 Quince Av., Boulder; $22; storiesonstage.org.

Coming soon

1776 Musical about the birth of America, March 18-April 3, Performance Now Theatre Company, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood; $20; 303-987-7845.

Choir Boy Gospel musical about a gay student in conflict, April 22-May 29, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$71; denvercenter.org.

Guys and Dolls Oddball musical comedy featuring hits like “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” March 11-13, CU’s Eklund Opera, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder; $15-$46; cupresents.org.

Jersey Boys Musical that reveals the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, April 15-17, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$115; denvercenter.org.

Nunsense The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a show to raise money in this musical comedy, March 11-27, Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $40; longmonttheatre.org.

Quixote Nuevo Tejano musical about becoming the hero of your own story, May 13-June 12, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$69; denvercenter.org.

Theater of the Mind David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Tootsie National tour of the musical based on the popular movie, March 29-April 10, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$115; denvercenter.org.

To submit a new play or production, email the entry plus a high-resolution photo to features@prairiemountainmedia.com, with “theater listings” in the subject line.