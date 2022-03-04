Man set for September trial in Boulder sex assault

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019 is set for trial this fall.

Adrian Garcia-Ramirez, 23, pleaded not guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Garcia-Ramirez is now set for a five-day trial starting Sept. 26, with a motions hearing on Aug. 9.

Attorneys said the late trial date is due to conflicts with their respective schedules, and Garcia-Ramirez waived his speedy trial rights in order to accommodate the trial date. He remains out on $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Garcia-Ramirez is accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him in Boulder in May 2019.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she was dropping off a friend in Boulder on May 29, 2019, when she saw Garcia-Ramirez. The woman said she knew Garcia-Ramirez and got out of her car to say hello.

The woman said after a brief conversation, Garcia-Ramirez grabbed her and pulled her behind a white van and forced her to perform oral sex, even though she asked him to stop multiple times and tried to push away from him.

The woman said nobody could see them, and she did not yell too loudly to try and get help because she was afraid Garcia-Ramirez might hurt her.

The location of the reported assault was in a parking lot, but the address of the lot was redacted in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, witnesses said the woman came back to the car and seemed “off.” Her mother told police the woman attempted to take her life the next day and revealed she was sexually assaulted.

Another friend the woman told about the assault said they remembered her saying the suspect’s name was Adrian.