Daily coronavirus data for the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported March 5, 2022

Colorado case data

Total cases: 1,317,447

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 12,579

Total deaths among cases: 11,810

Total hospitalizations: 60,154

Total tested: 4,772,615

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,422,544

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,965,114

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 1

New diagnostic tests: 53

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 4,612

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan. 3: 711

