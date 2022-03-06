Skip to content

Boulder moving forward on building new fire station

Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighter Ian Hill checks the oil of the Station 3 truck after it returns from maintenance on March 4, 2022. Boulder is moving forward with a project to move and rebuild a new fire station 3 for Boulder Fire-Rescue. The current station, at 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, is inefficient, undersized and located in the floodplain. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Boulder hopes to begin construction on a new fire station sometime this summer.

Boulder Fire-Rescue Station No. 3, which will be relocated to two separate parcels on 30th Street south of Valmont Road, will replace the current Fire Station No. 3, which is outdated, inefficient and located in the high-hazard and 100-year  floodplain, among other things. The current station is located a bit farther south on 30th Street.

Boulder is moving forward with a project to move and rebuild a new fire station 3 for Boulder Fire-Rescue. The current station, at 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, is inefficient, undersized and located in the floodplain. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

The new building will be two stories and 28,370 square feet with one row of parking on the south side and two rows near the rear of the building.

Part of the funding for the approximately $18 million project was included in the 2017 community, culture and safety tax extension.

Boulder’s City Council in October 2018 voted to move forward with relocation of the station by purchasing a plot of land on north 30th Street for $9 million, despite a dispute between the property’s owner and his business partner over a failed housing development, according to earlier Camera reporting.

The concept plan was approved by the Planning Board in 2020, and the Boulder City Council opted against calling it up at that point.

An additional site review was necessary due to a reduction in parking, Senior Planner Elaine McLaughlin said. Boulder’s Planning Board again unanimously approved it in February.

From left: Boulder Fire-Rescue’s Joel Bates, Ian Hill and Jeremy Felix check over the Station 3 truck after it returns from maintenance on March 4, 2022. Boulder is moving forward with a project to move and rebuild a new fire station 3 for Boulder Fire-Rescue. The current station, at 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue, is inefficient, undersized and located in the floodplain. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

There was a brief discussion in the City Council’s meeting on Tuesday about whether to call the item up for further review.

Councilmember Lauren Folkerts, former chair of Boulder’s Design Advisory Board, recommended sending the proposal to that board. The new building is currently planned to be finished in red metal panel along with gray brick, according to a staff memo.

“When the city is the applicant, I think that there isn’t that sort of secondary check that we would typically have,” she said.

Likewise, Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend recommended sending the proposal to the city’s Transportation Advisory Board since it will have transit and parking impacts.

Ultimately, however, the City Council decided against it, worrying about the impact of a delay. Doing so could delay the project by at least 90 days, planning staff said.

“The concern I would have would be some number of months’ delay on an already expensive project with a city staff that’s already overtaxed with the projects they’re working on,” Mayor Aaron Brockett said.

Adam Goldstone, a facilities project manager with the city, agreed, noting there could be additional construction delays if the project is pushed into winter.

And in light of the recent Marshall Fire, now the most destructive in state history, City Council members said there’s a particular sense of urgency for infrastructure to support the fire department.

“The span of a few months may actually make a difference,” Councilmember Nicole Speer said.

