CU lacrosse remains unbeaten with win over UC Davis

The University of Colorado lacrosse moved to 5-0 this season with a 17-13 win on Sunday over UC Davis in Boulder at the Indoor Practice Facility.

The Buffs continued to use a balanced scoring attack in their wins. Eleven Buffs scored as the team is off to its second-best start in program history.

“An exciting part, especially in the first half, is (that) we had a lot of (players) step up and play hard and play well offensively,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said.

Charlie Rudy was the leading scorer for Colorado as she tallied five goals. Katie Giordano and Chloe Willard chipped in two goals apiece. And then a host of Buffs had one goal in the win.

“I’m proud of this team,” Whidden said. “We found a way to win. We’re 5-0 in non-conference. We’re heading into conference (play) and nothing’s going to get easier, so we’ve got to get better from this. Hopefully, we can watch some film and figure out the ways we need to get better.”

The Buffaloes start Pac-12 play with a three-game road trip against USC (March 11), Arizona State (March 13), and Oregon (March 18).

Colorado 17, UC Davis 13 UC Davis 1 3 4 5 13Colorado 5 7 1 4 — 17Goals — UCD: Agnew, Alex (3); Gebhardt, Grace (3); Seifert, Kendall (3); Arkless, Regan (1); Lawrence, Mia (1); Tokushige, Brooke (1); Long, Brooke (1); CU: Rudy, Charlie (5); Giordano, Katie (2); Willard, Chloe (2); McGee, Sam (1); Braun, Kasey (1); Grozier, Sadie (1); Zimmerman, Sydney (1); Pence, Morgan (1); Haley, Katie (1); Johnson, Jordan (1); Phillips, Liz (1)

Goalies – UCD: Ashley Laing 60-17-12; CU: Grace Donnelly 60-13-7