Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union…

Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union absorbs Shambhala Credit Union

Shambhala Credit has merged with fellow Boulder-based institution Premier Members Credit Union.

Members of Shambhala Credit Union approved the deal in late January, and the systems combination process is expected to occur this year.

“Shambhala will continue to operate under its current name until account, service, and system integration is completed,” according to a credit union news release.

Cynthia Castro, formerly the assistant manager of Shambhala Credit Union’s Spruce Street branch in Boulder, has joined Premier Members, and Shambhala Credit Union’s former CEO Bob Sutherland is advising on the transition, Shambhala said.

Premier Members did not provide answers to questions from BizWest, and credit union leaders did not return phone calls requesting comment.

As of late last year, Premier Members had 7,000 members and $1.4 billion in assets. In addition to Boulder, the institution operates branches in Longmont and Louisville.

Shambhala Credit Union was a comparatively tiny organization with less than than $2.2 million in assets and only about 300 members, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration. The institution’s net income was in the red — a roughly $6,000 loss — from the period preceding Sept. 30, 2021, Shambhala reported on its most recent NCUA call report.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

