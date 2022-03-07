Boulder County grand jury indicts businessman on securities fraud charges

A Boulder County grand jury has indicted a Front Range businessman on securities fraud.

Reid Phillips, 36, was indicted on seven counts of making untrue statements on securities and one count of securities fraud.

According to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury found that Phillips engaged in willfully making untrue statements or omitting material facts in connection with seven real estate developments in the Denver area: FWD Cherry Creek, The Cassidy, NHC Milwaukee, 29th Street Apartments, 45 N Harrison, FWD LOHI and 3737 Florida.

According to the indictment, between Aug. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2017,Phillips received approximately $6.17 million for the seven projects from investors but returned only $2.61 million to the investors.

In only one of the seven investments did Phillips return any profit to an investor, and in another case Phillips only returned the investors’ capital contribution. In the remaining five investment projects, Phillips did not return any of the investors’ money.

Additionally, the grand jury found that Phillips “engaged in a practice or course of business which operated as a fraud or deceit upon any person.”

According to the indictment, Phillips failed to disclose the fact that he had at least26 liens and arbitration awards against against business entities that he owned.

In addition, in each of the seven investments, Phillips diverted investor money to entities that he owned that were unrelated to each of the seven investmentprojects. In some instances, Phillips transferred investor money from one investment to another while in other instances he transferred investor money to his business entities. Phillips did not provide notice to the investors that he would do so and did not inform the investors after he had done so.

Some of Phillips businesses and some of the victims were in Boulder County, which resulted in the DA’s Office and the Colorado Division of Securities investigating and later presenting the case to the Boulder County grand jury.

“I greatly appreciate the time and effort of the grand jurors in carefully evaluating the evidence in this financial fraud case,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “The investigation required a thorough review of volumes of financial records, so I want to acknowledge the hard work of the Division of Securities and the team from the DA’s Office.”

Phillips was booked on Feb. 24 and released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled for a first appearance on Wednesday.

No booking photo was immediately available.