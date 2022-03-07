CU Buffs announce Gerald Chatman as new DL coach

Colorado officially announced Monday that Gerald Chatman has been hired to coach the Buffaloes’ defensive line.

Chatman, 33, who went to LSU in 2021 as an analyst, was retained by new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. He left LSU in January, however, for the opportunity to be an on-the-field coach with Tulane. Now, he’s on climbing the ladder again.

“Gerald is a young, passionate coach that is excited about joining our staff,” CU head coach Karl Dorrell said. “He will bring energy, skill development, interpersonal and leadership skills to mentor our young men. He has experience on both the college and NFL levels, and I believe has a very bright future in our profession.”

Chatman replaces Vic So’oto, who was hired by Dorrell on Dec. 30 but who left last week to coach outside linebackers at California.

“My family and I are excited to be a part of the CU and the football program under the leadership of coach Dorrell and athletic director Rick George,” Chatman said. “It is clear that a great foundation has been built under their leadership and I look forward to getting to work, leading and maximizing the potential of those I get to work with daily. I am excited to get to work.”

Prior to his time at LSU, Chatman spent two seasons (2019-20) as a defensive assistant with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, working with the defensive ends and outside linebackers.

Through the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program, Chatman has also had coaching internships with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers (2015), Denver Broncos (2016) and Bengals (2018).

Much of Chatman’s career to this point has been spent in the college ranks.

He coached defensive ends and linebackers at Tennessee State from 2017-18, while adding duties as special teams coordinator in 2018.

Chatman has also worked at Elon (2016, defensive line coach), Texas A&M (2015, graduate assistant), Butler (2014, defensive line coach) and Ball State (2012-13, graduate assistant).

A defensive lineman at Wisconsin-Oshkosh from 2006-10, Chatman began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010-11.