CU lacrosse ranked in both major polls

For the first time this season, the Colorado lacrosse team has found itself ranked in both lacrosse polls. The Buffaloes are 23rd in the IL Women/IWLCA Division I and 19th in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Polls.

The Buffs have received votes in both polls for the last three weeks but finally broke into the rankings after upsetting then-No. 16 Vanderbilt, 18-11, on March 4 in Boulder. CU finished the weekend sweep and improved to 5-0 with a win against UC Davis (17-13) on March 6. This is the second-best start in program history for the Buffs. The best start was in 2017 when CU started 11-0.

Boston College is the top team in both polls this week and North Carolina is second in both as well. Both have recorded 6-0 starts this year.

Colorado is one of two Pac-12 teams in the IL Women/IWLCA Poll this week as Southern California (3-0) is ranked 17th while Stanford (1-4) is receiving votes. The Trojans are also 17th in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Poll.