Boulder County Coroner IDs Longmont man killed Saturday in rollover crash on Diagonal Highway; alcohol suspected

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the 47-year-old man killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Diagonal Highway near South Airport Road as Leo Gerritzen.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said no passengers were in the vehicle. Gerritzen was not wearing a seatbelt and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Lewis said.

Lewis said the crash was called in to police at 5:02 p.m. Gerritzen was driving a 1997 Toyota SUV northbound on the Diagonal Highway when he went off the left side of the road. He overcorrected and then went off the road again, causing the vehicle to roll over. The man was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be completed by the coroner’s office and the cause and manner of his death are pending further investigation.