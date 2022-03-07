Pac-12 notes: ASU hot streak could prove useful for CU Buffs

The best path to the Pac-12 Conference Tournament title game for Colorado might not be incumbent on pulling a second upset against Arizona within two weeks, if the teams collided in Friday’s semifinals in Las Vegas.

CU might pull for Arizona State in the Sun Devils’ opener in Wednesday’s first round. A quarterfinal-round matchup between the surging Sun Devils and their top-seeded rivals from Tucson would be the most intriguing pairing of the league tournament’s first two days.

Like Colorado, Arizona State finished the regular season with wins in seven of eight games, the only defeat coming in a Monday night game at UCLA. A month ago the Sun Devils appeared destined for a bottom-third finish in the league but instead will be the eighth seed for a first-round matchup against reeling Stanford on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The teams just played on Saturday in the regular season finale, with ASU’s 65-56 home win sending the Cardinal to its fifth consecutive loss and its seventh defeat in eight games. If ASU can take care of Stanford, it will set up a quarterfinal-round rivalry battle on Thursday against top-seeded Arizona.

ASU was swept by the Wildcats during the regular season, though the Sun Devils kept it close both times. In a 67-56 Arizona win in Tucson on Jan. 29, the game was tied at halftime. In a 91-71 Wildcats win in Tempe in the rematch on Feb. 7, ASU jumped to a 14-1 lead before Arizona stormed back.

Poll positions

In the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season, Arizona held steady at No. 2 while UCLA, winner of the key showdown against USC, moved up four spots to No. 13. The Trojans dropped five spots to No. 21.

Monday’s NET rankings across the league heading into championship week: Arizona (2), UCLA (11), USC (34), Washington State (58), Oregon (74), Colorado (75), Arizona State (96), Stanford (108), Washington (119), Utah (128), Cal (143), Oregon State (252).

Honors

The final player of the week award of the season went to UCLA junior Jaime Jaquez Jr., who played a critical role in the Bruins’ two wins that secured second place in the Pac-12.

In a road win at Washington in a makeup date, Jaquez poured in a career-high 30 points, going 11-for-17 with nine rebounds. In a pivotal battle against crosstown rival USC that gave the Bruins the No. 2 seed in Vegas, Jaquez went 10-for-16 from the field and 7-for-8 at the free throw line, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists.

It is Jaquez’s first player of the week award, and he becomes the third Bruins player to win the honor this season (also Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell).

For the second week in a row and the fifth time this season, Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye was named the league’s freshman of the week. The Cougars posted three consecutive wins to finish the regular season, with the 6-foot-11 forward averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Gueye went 7-for-7 with 19 points and five rebounds in WSU’s first win at Oregon State since 2013.

Notable

CU track and cross country legend Jenny Simpson and former Fairview basketball star Tom Chambers were among the 2021 Pac-12 Hall of Honor inductees announced on Monday. Simpson won a bronze medal in the 1,500 meter run at the 2016 Olympics and has won nine USA track championships. Simpson also won four NCAA titles at CU. Chambers led Utah to the 1981 Sweet 16 and was the eighth overall pick in that year’s NBA draft. Chambers’ 16-year NBA career was highlighted by four All-Star selections and the 1987 All-Star game MVP award…The Pac-12 will announce its year-end awards on Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m. MT.