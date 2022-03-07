With bye in hand, CU Buffs men’s basketball easing into championship week

Saturday night was a celebration. Sunday went a little haywire.

Following the resounding win at Utah that capped the regular season on Saturday, the CU men’s basketball team endured a series of weather-related travel delays on Sunday, with snow issues on both sides of the Salt Lake City-Denver commute making for a long day.

That made Monday’s workout a little less intense for the Buffs. Yet it’s a pace the team can afford after clinching sole possession of fourth-place in the Pac-12 and gaining a first-round bye at this week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas. The fourth-seeded Buffs will make their tourney debut in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. MT against either fifth-seeded Oregon or 12th-seeded Oregon State.

“The Utah game we always go commercial, and it was planes, trains and automobiles for our team,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “By the time we got back to the Events Center, we spent 13 hours (traveling). And two of those 13 hours were air time. So we spent 11 hours in airports or buses or taxiways, waiting around.

“The guys didn’t get any time off. It was a travel day, and a grueling one. So we went a little lighter (Monday). Lighter than we normally would.”

CU has won its first game at the Pac-12 Tournament 10 times in the Buffs’ previous 11 seasons in the league. The lone first-game setback was in the tournament that was never completed, when CU lost to Washington State in the final first-round game of 2020 that was one of the last college basketball games anywhere in the nation before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely.

However, most of CU’s success at the tournament has occurred as first-day participants, not as one of the top four seeds awarded byes into the second-day quarterfinals. The Buffs earned a first-round bye last year, eventually losing the championship game to upstart Oregon State, and once again earned a top four spot this year by winning seven of the final eight regular season games.

Boyle on Monday reiterated his personal belief that often playing the first day, and getting the jitters and unfamiliarity with the T-Mobile Arena floor out of the way, can be advantageous. It has for the Buffs at times in the past. For instance, in 2019 a fifth-seeded Buffs team plodded through a 56-51 first-round win against 12th-seeded Cal before blowing past fourth-seeded Oregon State in the quarterfinals.

Even with the bye last year, a third-seeded CU team barely escaped 11th-seeded Cal in its first tourney game in the quarterfinals before outlasting USC in a heavyweight showdown in the semifinals.

If Oregon gets past OSU on Wednesday, the Buffs may not have the luxury of getting through their first game with anything short of their A-game, despite the Ducks’ run of three consecutive losses and five defeats in six games.

“You’ve got assistant coaches who are prepping for whatever situation comes about, given Wednesday afternoon’s game between Oregon and Oregon State,” Boyle said. “My job is to make sure our team is ready mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually — the whole gamut. This is a one-game season. It’s survive and advance. Or lose and go home. It’s just living to see another day. That’s all it is. Just preparing the guys as best you can and let it all hang out.”