Business

By | jsexton@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Hopheads who are sober or sober-curious have a new Colorado-made brew to try out.

Aptly called Hoplark 0.0 Citra, the dry-hopped, canned beverage delivers a hoppy flavor without any of the alcohol, sugar or calories, according to a press release.

“We know how much people love beer but want more options when it comes to drinking, or not drinking,” Dean Eberhardt, Hoplark co-founder and CEO, said in the release. “Whether you’re wanting to avoid the next day’s side effects or are focusing on your health, Hoplark 0.0 is for everyone.”

Citra is just the first flavor in the brand’s new line of beer-like beverages. Hoplark also makes sparkling waters and HopTeas, all flavored with specific hop varieties that are common in craft beers — such as Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe.

Hoplark 0.0 also joins other Colorado-based pioneers in the growing alcohol-free movement. Colorado craft brewers produce a variety of N/A beers. And earlier this year, Denver’s first sober bar, Awake, announced that it would begin franchising new locations.

You can find Hoplark 0.0 on shelves at Colorado liquor stores and bars, or on HoplarkZero.com.

