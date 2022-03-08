Bayer, Willard earn Pac-12 weekly lacrosse honors

The undefeated Colorado lacrosse team continues to net individual honors early in the 2022 season.

The Buffaloes’ Devon Bayer and Chloe Willard have been named the Pac-12 lacrosse defensive and offensive players of the week, respectively, the conference announced Tuesday.

Bayer, a fifth-year defender from Merrick, N.Y., led CU with 17 draw controls in two games. She recorded a career-high 14 in the win against UC Davis, which tied the second-most in a single game in program history. Her speed also played a huge role in both games. As a defender, she helped the Buffs transition from defense to offense. Their clearing percentage was 94.6, which included a perfect 15-for-15 against UC Davis on Sunday.

A senior attacker from Cazenovia, N.Y., Willard recorded 10 points in two games, tying for the team-high in points. She tied for the team-lead in goals (four), assists (two) and points (six) against Vanderbilt on March 4. In that win, Willard scored on all four shots she took. Then against UC Davis, she scored four points with two goals and two assists. In the two games, all six of her shots that made it on goal found their way into the net.

This is the first weekly conference honor for both Bayer and Willard. They are the ninth and 10th Buffs to earn Pac-12 player of the week honors.

Colorado (5-0) heads out on the road to face No. 17 Southern California (3-0) on Friday and Arizona State (1-2) on Sunday.