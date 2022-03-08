Skip to content

Eldorado Canyon closing trails to protect…

Local News

Eldorado Canyon closing trails to protect nesting eagles

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Eldorado Canyon State Park is closing trails in the Rattlesnake Gulch area to protect nesting golden eagles on the south side of the canyon.

According to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, this closes the upper loop of the Rattlesnake Gulch Trail, above the Crags Hotel Ruin and the Continental Divide Overlook and includes the Continental Crag climbing area. These areas are closed to all uses, including rock climbing, through July 15 or until further notice.

Golden eagles are protected by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under authority of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Disturbing a golden eagle nest can carry a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Licensed Plumbers Serving Boulder County

    Sprung a leak? Call Precision Plumbing, licensed plumbers serving Boulder County. Their skilled, licensed and insured technicians get the job...
  2. Commercial Banking Services In Northern Colorado

    FMS Bank is proud to provide outstanding commercial banking services in northern Colorado. If your business needs a partner at...
  3. The Art Of Beautiful Lingerie

    Christina’s Luxuries has the largest collection of designer intimate wear in Boulder, selected to fit every shape and size. You’ll...
  4. Why Not Recover At Home?

    When you are recovering from injuries, the last thing you need is to have to travel to care appointments. Why...
  5. Flooring Visualizer Lets You See It First

    You’ve been dreaming about replacing your old floors. But you want to do it right! Carpet Masters’s online flooring visualizer...