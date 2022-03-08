Skip to content

SportsCollege Sports

Field announced for CU Buffs men’s basketball trip to Myrtle Beach Invitational

Texas A&M, Loyola Chicago, Boise State among potential foes

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Colorado men’s basketball team now has an idea what the competition will look like at next season’s nonconference multi-team event.

As previously reported by BuffZone, the Buffaloes are scheduled to play at the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational. On Tuesday, the tournament announced the eight-team competition will run Nov. 19-21 at Coastal Carolina University.

While the matchups will be determined later, the complete list of participating teams was announced on Tuesday, with CU set to play three games against a field including Texas A&M, Loyola Chicago, Boise State, Charlotte, Tulsa, and UMass, with an additional team to be finalized later.

The Buffs already are set to play at Grambling in the first year of a partnership and scheduling agreement between the Pac-12 and the SWAC. CU also is owed a home date from Colorado State and is scheduled to finish a three-game series with Tennessee in Nashville. The fate of a possible makeup home date against Kansas, which was scheduled to complete a home-and-home set with the Buffs until the Dec. 21 game in Boulder was a late scratch due to COVID concerns at CU, remains undetermined.

