Jabari Walker leads CU Buffs’ All-Pac-12 selections with first team honor

The hype surrounding Jabari Walker at the beginning of the basketball season was understandable.

Perhaps some of his early shooting struggles were as well.

Asked to take on a much more significant role this season than the limited minutes he thrived within last year as a freshman, Walker at times early this year looked like a player trying too hard to live up to the hype.

Eventually, though, the versatile 6-foot-9 forward settled in. Nobody in the Pac-12 Conference has rebounded the ball better, or more consistently, than Walker. And with his shooting touch back in prime form heading into the Pac-12 Conference tournament, Walker on Tuesday led the Colorado contingent among the annual All-Pac-12 awards by landing first team honors.

Senior forward Evan Battey was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and also earned honorable mention on the All-Defense team. Guard KJ Simpson landed a spot on the All-Freshman team.

“I do think when players get hyped up before the season, there’s a level of expectation that’s on their shoulders, there’s a weight that’s on their shoulders, a burden that’s placed upon them…whether or not they want it, it’s there,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “And Jabari had a lot of hype before the season started. There’s a downside to that. Given that, there’s an adjustment period he had to go through. And he went through it.

“I look at it as just a natural progression of a kid who was a role player as a freshman, in a good way, to a starter, a guy we’re depending on night in and night out for production. That’s a completely different role.”

Regular season conference champ and No. 2-ranked Arizona nearly made it a clean sweep of the individual awards, collecting the Player of the Year (Bennedict Mathurin), Coach of the Year (Tommy Lloyd), Defensive Player of the Year (Christian Koloko), Most Improved Player (Koloko) and Sixth Man of the Year (Pelle Larsson). Stanford’s Harrison Ingram was named the Freshman of the Year.

Walker is the seventh CU player (11th honor overall) to earn first team All-Pac-12 recognition since CU joined the league in 2011-12. The sophomore forward goes into the Pac-12 Tournament leading the league in rebounds at 9.4 per game. Walker leads the Buffs and ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring (14.7) and leads the conference with 16 double-doubles.

An All-Freshman team selection last year after shooting .523 on 3-pointers in a bench role, Walker struggled to a .214 3-point mark (9-for-42) through the season’s first 15 games. After going 3-for-6 from the arc during Saturday’s win at Utah, Walker has shot .417 (20-for-48) from long range in the 15 games since.

Battey, the fan-favorite fifth-year senior, is averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds with a Pac-12-leading 3-point percentage of .521 (37-for-71). Battey was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection last year, and earlier this season he became just the 14th CU player to collect at least 1,200 points and 600 rebounds in his career. He goes into Thursday’s Pac-12 quarterfinal against either Oregon or Oregon State ranked 22nd in career scoring (1,264) and 20th in total rebounds (649).

Simpson has provided a spark off the bench, averaging 7.3 points and a team-leading 2.5 assists. He has posted four of his eight double-digit scoring totals over the past six games, and he twice was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. He is the fifth CU player to earn a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team (also Walker, McKinley Wright IV, Josh Scott, Spencer Dinwiddie).

“I’m so proud of Evan. There’s not enough I can say about that kid in terms of his leadership,” Boyle said. “He’s worked so hard on his 3-point shot. He leads the league, he leads the team.

“I think (Simpson) is the best sixth man in the league, personally, because of what he does bring to our team off the bench and his ability to accept and really embrace that role. That will not be his role most likely next year. But it is this year, and he’s playing starter’s minutes. KJ, he’s going to be a terrific player. I think he’s had a great freshman year and it’s going to springboard into a terrific career here.”

2022 ALL-PAC-12 AWARDS

Player of the Year: Bennedict Mathurin, So., G, ArizonaDefensive Player of the Year: Christian Koloko, Jr., C, ArizonaFreshman of the Year: Harrison Ingram, F, StanfordMost Improved Player Award: Christian Koloko, Jr., C, ArizonaSixth Man of the Year: Pelle Larsson, So., G, ArizonaCoach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

ALL-PAC-12 FIRST TEAMG Terrell Brown Jr., Washington, Gr.G Tyger Campbell**, UCLA, R-Jr.G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, Jr.G Johnny Juzang, UCLA, Jr.C Christian Koloko, Arizona, Jr.G/F Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, So.F Isaiah Mobley, USC, Sr.G Drew Peterson, USC, Sr.F Ąžuolas Tubelis, Arizona, So.F Jabari Walker, Colorado, So.

ALL-PAC-12 SECOND TEAMF Evan Battey, Colorado, Sr.C Branden Carlson, Utah, Sr.G Michael Flowers, Washington State, Gr.F Jalen Graham, Arizona State, Jr.G Will Richardson, Oregon, Sr.HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Boogie Ellis, USC; Harrison Ingram, Stanford; Spencer Jones, Stanford; Andre Kelly, Cal; Jordan Shepherd, Cal; Dalen Terry, Arizona.(** two-time All-Pac-12 First Team honoree)

PAC-12 ALL-FRESHMAN TEAMF Mouhamed Gueye, Washington StateF Harrison Ingram, StanfordG K.J. Simpson, ColoradoG Lazar Stefanovic, UtahF Glenn Taylor Jr., Oregon StateHONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Sam Alajiki, Cal; Peyton Watson, UCLA.

PAC-12 ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAMG Jaylen Clark, UCLA, So.G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.**, UCLA, Jr.C Myles Johnson, UCLA, R-Sr.C Christian Koloko, Arizona, So.G Dalen Terry, Arizona, So.HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Efe Abogidi, Washington State; Evan Battey, Colorado; Marreon Jackson, Arizona State; Spencer Jones, Stanford; Franck Kepnang, Oregon; Isaiah Mobley, USC.