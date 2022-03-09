First day of NCAA ski championships postponed

The first day of the NCAA ski championships in Utah was postponed Wednesday due to poor course conditions.

Park City Mountain Resort was slated to host the giant slalom on Wednesday, but the area received more overnight snow than expected.

The postponement makes Thursday a busy day, with giant slalom slated to take place at Park City and the classic Nordic events to be held at Soldier Hollow Resort.

On Friday, the slalom races are scheduled for Park City and on Saturday the freestyle Nordic races are scheduled for Soldier Hollow.

Colorado, going for its 21st national title, has a full team of 12 skiers at nationals.

On the men’s alpine side, senior Filip Forejtek leads the Buffs. In his career, he has been second at the NCAA championships in both the giant slalom and slalom. He had a career-best two wins this season.

Sophomore Louis Fausa, who has five top-five finishes this year, will be making his second appearance at nationals, while freshman Jacob Dilling will be making his debut. He’s had 10 top-10 finishes in 12 races.

Junior Emma Hammergaard, who has seven top-10 finishes this season, will appear at nationals for the third time for the women’s alpine team. She is joined by a pair of first-time nationals participants, senior Kaitlyn Harsch and freshman Magdalena Luczak.

Magnus Boee, the defending national champion in the classical and freestyle Nordic races, leads CU’s contingent of Nordic skiers. The junior has been on the podium (top three) six times this season and 22 times in his career, ranking 10th in CU history.

Sophomore Will Koch, who has been top-10 in all seven of his races, will ski at nationals for the second time, while freshman Fredrik Nilsen will make his first appearance.

For the women’s Nordic team, Hanna Abrahamsson has had an excellent freshman year. She has been top six in all nine of her races, including three podium finishes.

Junior Anna-Maria Dietze, making her third appearance at nationals, has four top-10 finishes in her seven races this season and 16 career top-10s. Sophomore Weronika Kaleta, a second-team All-American in 2021, has two top-five finishes in her four races this season.