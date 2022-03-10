Skip to content

CU Buffs women’s lacrosse preview: No. 17 USC Trojans

No. 23 CU Buffs women’s lacrosse at No. 17 USC Trojans

GAME TIME: Friday, 4 p.m. MT, McAlister Field, Los Angeles.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at USCTrojans.com.

RECORDS: Colorado 5-0; USC 3-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (17 goals, one assist); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (17 goals, one assist); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (nine goals, six assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (six goals, three assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.433 save percentage, 10.89 goals-against average). USC — A Isabelle Vitale, R-Fr. (nine goals, nine assists); M Kelsey Huff, Gr. (13 goals, one assist); A Ella Heaney, Jr. (nine goals, three assists); A Claudia Shevitz, So. (nine goals, three assists); G Kait Devir, R-Jr. (.411 save percentage; 11.03 goals-against average).

NOTES: This is the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams…The Trojans posted a 3-0 start before losing at home against No. 10 Princeton on Tuesday…The Buffs’ 5-0 start is the second-best in program history, trailing only the 11-0 start in 2017…CU is 5-8 all-time against USC with a 1-5 mark in Los Angeles. The Buffs have won the past two matchups, including a victory that eliminated the Trojans from the Pac-12 tournament last year…The Buffs received goals from 11 different players during Sunday’s home win against UC Davis…CU’s road trip continues Sunday at Arizona State (noon MT, Pac-12 Networks).

