CU’s American Music Research Center digitizing 5,000 pounds of silent film score sheet music

In the 1920s, folks flocked to Sid Grauman’s glamorous Los Angeles “movie palaces” to marvel at silent films that were always accompanied by a live orchestral score.

A sprawling collection of historic pieces of music — performed during screenings at the showman’s Chinese Theatre, Egyptian Theatre and elsewhere — have been preserved and are currently being archived digitally by University of Colorado Boulder’s American Music Research Center.

“A musician named Robert Israel, who lived in Los Angeles, had this music in his apartment,” said Rodney Sauer, a Louisville-based pianist and accordionist who bought the collection in 2013. “He decided to uproot and move to Europe, at which point he offered me the collection for a reasonable price. But since I was playing at the Telluride Film Festival, I couldn’t pick it up immediately. He moved it into a storage unit in Hollywood.”

Sauer is a founder and member of Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra. The talented Colorado-based ensemble has contributed music to Chautauqua’s Silent Film Series and travels internationally as a premier purveyor of live silent film scores.

In 2013 — around a week after proposing his purchase of the treasure trove of compositions — Sauer flew to Los Angeles and rented a U-Haul truck to transport the nearly 5,000 pounds of sheet music to Colorado. He contacted vintage film fans via online discussion boards and three of them volunteered to help load the precious work into his rental truck.

Not only did the delicate sheets survive the normal wear-and-tear of time, they made it through Colorado’s 100-year flood.

“I spent one night in Pasadena, then drove it back to Colorado over two days,” Sauer said. “On the second day I almost stopped for the night in Eagle, but was out of fresh clothes and luckily decided to just drive home. I arrived in Denver the night of the floods and Coal Creek was raging as I drove into Louisville. The next day, the County Road bridge that I drove over had been swept away.”

Sauer made it safely home, but didn’t dare attempt to relocate the vast collection of scores until the heavy downpour subsided.

“I left the collection in the truck for several days — checking for leaks — until the rain let up enough to move it into the house,” Sauer said.

He donated the expansive lot of scores to AMRC in 2019 and it will soon be available for the public to access online. The vintage music sheets are currently off-campus being converted by Colorado-based company MSI: Information Management Solutions.

In collaboration with CU Libraries and the Silent Film Sound and Music Archive, the 3,854 scores of the collection will be digitized in high-resolution full-color formats. An additional 192,700 preservation images — including handwritten notes from musicians and conductors — will also be available to view.

The project is made possible by a $116,916 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Committee.

Soon, music fans will be able to access and learn scores by composers Eric Coates and Rudolph Kopp, among many others.

Grauman was instrumental in establishing early cinema venues. Without his influence, the multiplex or arthouse indie theaters we know and love today may have never surfaced.

“Grauman was one of the first people to invest in a purpose-built theater just for showing movies (the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles),” Sauer said. “Before that, most theaters were either low-budget storefront operations or converted vaudeville theaters adapted to movies. Grauman saw that movies were here to stay and put quite a bit of money into creating the most opulent showplace for them in Los Angeles. And some of the music in this collection has ownership stamps from that theater.”

In addition to this massive addition, AMRC houses numerous collections that range from stage and screen music to swing era and American big band music.

“Receiving the Grauman Theatres Silent Film Scores collection in 2019 was a huge boost for the AMRC’s already significant holdings of silent film music,” said Susan Thomas, director of CU’s AMRC. “It’s a really remarkable collection. Not only is it in pristine condition with complete orchestral parts for performers, it also gives us a chance to really consider what cinema sounded like in a particular city — Los Angeles — in the early 20th century.”

Once the scores are available to the public, AMRC hopes to facilitate live events featuring the varied compositions.

“One of the most exciting things that we’re doing is having students in the College of Music create preset scores to short comic silent films — like (filmmaker and comedian) Buster Keaton — that are based on some of the more technically accessible music in the collection,” Thomas said. “We’ll make those scores available to (kindergarten to 12th grade) teachers, primarily at the high school level, so that student orchestras and the families that support them can have the experience of bringing silent films to life.”

The buzz surrounding the esteemed collection has already caught the eye of local educators.

“Ryan Woodworth, the orchestra director at Boulder High School, has offered to let us work with his students once we get the scores created, so that we can really determine what works in a high school setting and what doesn’t,” Thomas said. “We’d hoped to premiere our first score with them this spring, but due to COVID delays, that will most likely happen next academic year. We’ll also be staging at least one feature-length screening next academic year, so that’s something that local audiences can look forward to.”

Thomas expects to receive the first round of digitizations sometime this month.

“Our team in the CU Boulder University Libraries, led by Erik Radio, will start processing those images in batches as they come in,” Thomas said. “So, I would expect that users could start seeing this music become digitally available by the end of March. We’re looking to have the entire collection digitized and up online by early summer.”

The extensive collection is sure to impress those familiar with the music that billowed out of theaters in the early 20th century and those movie buffs anxious to get a glimpse into the fanfare and electrifying scores that elevated movie-watching to another level.

“It’s an incredibly rich and deep repertoire of music and always gets a great response from those who come into contact with it, whether listening or performing,” said Sauer, who will be putting together instructional tutorial videos for interested musicians and conductors.

While soundtracks are still such a cherished part of cinema, these scores of yesteryear provided even more emotion and range — as audio dialogue was not yet a part of film.

“I think the Grauman collection and silent film music, in general, is a powerful artform shaping the collective mood of the audience,” said Jessie de la Cruz, archivist and assistant director of the American Music Research Center. “All of this, of course, changed depending on the accompanist, the music selections and the instrument. I think what will be so exciting about preserving and providing access to these collections is to see how musicians will weave together preserved historic music to tell stories in new and creative ways.”

Whether it was the gentle weeps of the violin or jovial fast-paced piano tunes, music always provided a gateway into the mood of a film scene or the innermost feelings of a complex character.

“There is something deeply human about music,” de la Cruz said. “When we preserve and provide access to songs from our past, we are connecting and understanding the human experience from a very emotional place.”