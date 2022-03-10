Game day notes: A look at head-to-head numbers between Oregon, CU Buffs

LAS VEGAS — Round three, perhaps fittingly, will be on a neutral floor.

It was a peculiar series in the Colorado-Oregon men’s basketball rivalry this season, as both teams recorded rare road wins on the opposing team’s home floor.

On Jan. 25, the Buffaloes ended a five-game losing streak in Eugene with an 82-78 victory. The Ducks returned the favor on Feb. 3, putting an end to their 0-10 all-time mark in Boulder with a 66-51 win.

Since that setback, however, the Buffs have been rolling, taking a streak of seven wins in eight games into the teams’ showdown on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament (3:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

“We’ve just got to play one game at a time,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said following his team’s first-round win against Oregon State. “All we talked about was making it to Thursday. (Wednesday night) all I’ll talk about it trying to get a plan for Colorado, who’s playing really well. Their ball movement in the last five or six games has been really good. Their offensive numbers have been tremendous. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us. We expended a lot of energy. Oregon State gave us a great game. We knew they would.”

A look at each team’s key numbers in the regular season meetings:

Colorado 82, Oregon 78

Jan. 25 in Eugene

CU: .500 field goal percentage, .533 3-pointers (8-for-15), 20-for-22 free throws, plus-eight rebounding (30-22), 17 assists (at the time, matching a season high). Top individuals: Jabari Walker (9-for-11, 24 points, 11 rebounds); Keeshawn Barthelemy (9-for-9 free throws, 19 points, four assists); Tristan da Silva (5-for-6, 15 points).

Oregon: .467 field goal percentage, .350 3-pointers (7-for-20), 15-for-19 free throws. Top individuals: Quincy Guerrier (8-for-15, 22 points, six rebounds); Will Richardson (5-for-8, 6-for-7 free throws, 17 points, four assists).

Oregon 66, Colorado 51

Feb. 3 in Boulder

CU: .388 field goal percentage, .263 3-pointers (5-for-19), plus-2 rebounding (37-35), 8-16 free throws (lowest mark of season), 20 turnovers (second-highest total of season). Top individuals: Keeshawn Barthelemy (6-for-11, 16 points); Jabari Walker (4-for-12, 11 points, 12 rebounds); Evan Battey (4-for-9, 10 points, five turnovers).

Oregon: .419 field goal percentage, .286 3-pointers (6-for-21), 8-for-11 free throws. Top individuals: Jacob Young (8-for-17, 21 points); Will Richardson (6-for-12, 13 points, three assists).

Dante dinged

The Buffs did a commendable job containing Oregon 6-foot-11 forward N’Faly Dante during the regular season, limiting him to a combined eight points and eight rebounds in two games. Dante was a force in the Ducks’ first-round win against Oregon State on Wednesday, going 7-for-8 with 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

Dante didn’t have any blocked shots in the two games against the Buffs. Against Oregon State, Dante briefly left the game with a foot injury but said afterward it wouldn’t be an issue in the quarterfinals.

“It’s kind of sore right now,” Dante said. “It gets that way but it’s fine.”

Notable

Walker owns 281 total rebounds this year, which ranks 18th on CU’s single-season list. He needs two to move past Josh Scott’s 2015-16 total and 14 to match Scott (2013-14) and Shaun Vandiver (1988-89) for 15th-place…CU is seeking its fifth appearance in the Pac-12 semifinals…CU goes into the game at No. 74 in the NET rankings and No. 76 at KenPom.com. Oregon is 72 in the NET and No. 80 at KenPom…CU is 15-9 all-time at the Pac-12 tournament…CU senior Evan Battey is 15-for-23 (.652) on 3-pointers in the past five games.